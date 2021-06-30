Jill Biden graces the cover of Vogue, an honour Melania Trump was not offered

First lady of the United States, Jill Biden, is on the cover of American Vogue’s August edition – an honour former first lady Melania Trump did not receive.

On the cover Dr Biden wears a floral Oscar de la Renta dress and Tiffany earrings.

In December, while calling his first lady “the greatest of all time”, Mr Trump shared a tweet from the hard-right Breitbart News complaining “The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant first lady in American history off the covers of magazines for four consecutive years.”

But now one of the most well-known fashion magazines has chosen this first lady to grace their pages.

In the Vogue interview Dr Biden, in comparing her husband to the last president, said: “He’s just a calmer president. He lowers the temperature.”

She believes that is part of why he was elected, “people wanted someone to come in and heal this nation.”

Dr Biden’s fashion choices have often sparked commentary in the media. At the recent G7 summit in Cornwall, England, she wore a blazer from designers Zadig & Voltaire with “Love” written on the back – this was presumed to be a response to the infamous jacket Melania Trump wore in 2018 to meet migrant children at the US border emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do u?”

Dr Biden said her message was simple: “We’re bringing love from America.”

She also wore Stuart Weitzman boots with “Vote” written on them during the election.

Unusually, she does not have a stylist, she told Vogue she likes to choose from a diverse group of designers. “I think that’s important: You try to lift up other people,” she said.

She shies away from big names in favour of industry favourites like Brandon Maxwell, Gabriela Hearst and Jonathan Cohen.

Her inauguration day outfit, a turquoise coat, dress and gloves from a lesser-known label, Markarian, was seen to highlight the economic crisis in the fashion industry.

The editor of an Instagram page dedicated to the first lady’s style – Dr Jill Biden Fashion – thinks she sends a positive public message about sustainable fashion.

She says Dr Biden “sometimes buys from designer brands (either ready-to-wear pieces or custom-made pieces) which means the clothes are expensive, but she wears them a lot and she wears them for years. I like that she’s not debuting a new outfit for each event because I think that wouldn’t be a good look during a pandemic when people are struggling.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris also featured on the cover of Vogue’s February issue, although the image was widely criticised for its lighting and alleged lack of respect.