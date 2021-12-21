Jess Redden writes poem to celebrate end of Covid isolation on honeymoon with Rob Kearney

Jess Redden has celebrated the end of her Covid-19 isolation as she enjoys the remainder of her honeymoon.

The 28-year-old revealed that she tested positive for the virus just days after she jetted to the sun following her wedding to rugby player Rob Kearney.

Today she posted a poem to her Instagram account, which read:

"It was all picture perfect at least it did seem, until I found out I had covid19

“Some tears were shed and I was sick as a dog, but a few days did pass and I shifted that fog

“Not the honeymoon we’d planned to be spent in quarantine,

but nothing can take away the memories and love, not even covid-19.”

Earlier she posted another image of herself in a stunning sundress as she headed for the beach, captioning it “Freedom.”

Jess and Rob were forced to isolate for 10 days, just days after they arrived at their honeymoon destination of Dubai.

In another snap, Jess stood in blue water wearing a bikini, sunglasses and sun hat.

“Never thought I would start and finish the year in quarantine,” she said.

“Mental resilience, friends and family keep you going even on your darkest days - never be afraid to ask for help.”

Jess opened up about her Covid diagnosis last week. Taking to Instagram she said: "I was taking a break from social media and was in two minds about posting what's been happening but like other subjects, I feel it's important to shine a light on and talk openly about.”

After two days away, we got news that we were close contacts so had to isolate, then my PCR test confirmed I had Covid so 10 days of isolation,” she said.

"Felt every emotion and certainly not the honeymoon we had planned. Just glad that everyone I love is safe.”

She also revealed that she wouldn’t “take back anything” about her romantic wedding weekend.

“I wouldn't take anything back the weekend we had; it was everything I've ever dreamt of and so much more.”

“We all have to live through this pandemic and we can and will get through it with setbacks along the way,” she added.

“As my dad used to say ‘Que sera sera’.”

The couple said “I Do” on December 3 and had their reception at the Trump Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, after they were forced to postpone their wedding twice before.

Their wedding was originally planned for June 2021 however they moved it forward to November 2020 after Jess’s father, Brian Redden, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Sadly, the 70-year-old passed away in September 2020 and did not see his daughter make it down the aisle.

She paid tribute to her late father on her wedding day with an inclusion in both her bridal bouquet and her wedding dress.

She carried a silver locket containing a picture of her dad in her bouquet so he could “still walk [her] down the aisle.”

Jess also had a blue inscription sewn on the inside of her dress that reads: "My darling dad, forever in my heart."