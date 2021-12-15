Jess Redden tests positive for Covid-19 while on honeymoon with her new husband Rob Kearney

Jess Redden has tested positive for Covid-19 while honeymooning with her new husband Rob Kearney.

Taking to social media, the new bride explained that she and her rugby star husband were told two days into their holiday that they were a close contact and needed to isolate.

Sharing a photo of herself enjoying the sun to Instagram, Jess wrote: “First day of honeymoon before it all kicked off.

“I was taking a break from social and was in two minds about posting what’s been happening but like other subjects I feel it’s important to shine a light on and talk openly about.

“After two days away we got news that we were close contacts so had to isolate then my PCR confirmed I had Covid so 10 days of isolation.”

The new bride said it certainly isn’t “the honeymoon we had planned” but that she is glad “everyone I love is safe”.

Jess, who is studying to be a pharmacist, added that she could have waited until she finished placement to take the honeymoon but she “really just wanted a break from work and a holiday with my husband post wedding!!”

She added: “We’re all in uncharted territory so just trying to do the best we can.

“Felt awful to miss work but so many of us are in the same boat - trying to practice what I always preach and just be gentle & kind to myself - hope you guys are all keeping safe & well”.

The new bride didn’t say whether her rugby husband Rob tested positive or not.

Posting a photo of her in a black dress to her Instagram grid, Jess later wrote: “Before Roona got me.

“Sending love to all those affected by the pandemic (each and every one of us!)

“Living through unprecedented times so all we can do is our best, let’s support each other.

“Less guilt, less shame - more love, compassion and understanding.”

The newlyweds tied the knot at the Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on December 3.