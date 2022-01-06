Jenny McCarthy, wife of Virgin Media’s Martin King, reveals her brain tumour has returned

Jenny McCarthy, the wife of Virgin Media’s Martin King, has revealed how a brain tumour she had been treated for in 2011 is “growing back”.

The photographer said a recent scan had confirmed that her brain tumour has returned.

Jenny who had surgery to remove the tumour a decade ago, has said she has further surgery scheduled for early February.

She said: "Hello Everyone. So, I have some news… not the best news but not the worst news either.

“Some of you may already know that I had a brain tumour removed successfully in 2011 by an incredible person, Professor Ciarán Bolcer at Beaumont Hospital.

“Unfortunately, after a recent brain scan, it seems there is new activity. This means there is some ‘swollen tissue’ which is probably the tumour growing back.”

However, she had “good news” after speaking to experts, adding: “Good news is, it’s not malignant and Professor Bolger will need to carry out some more brain surgery to remove it.

“Ciarán has assured me that after surgery, I will need to take six weeks off but after that I’ll be back doing what I love and that’s documenting weddings, newborn baby & portrait shoots and of course, bringing out more incredible wedding and baby products.”

Jenny explained what the next two months of her life will be like.

“This surgery will take place in early February. Meanwhile, the incredible Amy who works with me will still be shooting.

“Capturing memories in the studio and shooting weddings for me. If I were getting married again (to Martin of course) there is nobody I would choose first, other than Amy, she is literally me in every way.”

She also paid tribute to her husband Martin and her children.

“I can’t thank you all enough. Thank you for always believing in me and for all of your support along the way.

“To my lovely Jen at the studio, Amy and to Matthew… no words. Incredible team.”

She wrote with hearts: “My Hubby. My Kids

“I’ve decided to tell you all about this myself, before it gets out and reading it second hand.

“I am going to get through this and I’ll be back to the same Jenny you all know in a matter of weeks. Love Jenny”.