Jenny McCarthy recovering at home after experiencing severe headaches and nausea after recent brain surgery

Jenny McCarthy has said she is recovering at home after experiencing severe headaches and nausea over the last week following recent brain surgery.

The photographer, who is married to Virgin Media presenter Martin King, has shared an update on her recovery with her fans on social media.

Two weeks ago Ms McCarthy underwent an operation to have a tumour removed from her brain.

While the procedure went well, Ms McCarthy posted on Instagram last Monday morning to explain that she had to return to Beaumont Hospital because she was in a lot of pain.

"Can't believe I had to come back to Beaumont. Please say a prayer that they can manage the pain for me,” she wrote.

Speaking today, the photographer thanked her followers for their support and said she has been feeling better since yesterday.

"Hi all, I’m just coming on to let you all know I’m recovering from brain surgery almost two weeks ago, so many of you asking,” she posted on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, I had to go back into hospital last week because of nausea and severe headaches. I can’t begin to explain how painful the headaches have been.

"Yesterday afternoon was the first day I started to feel a little better. Please god I will start to get better day by day. I certainly didn’t expect this after effect that’s for sure. Thankfully my lovely hubby has another week off to help me. Virgin Media are just so, so good to him.

“Thanks for all the wonderful messages,” she added.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Jenny McCarthy shares a special Valentine's Day message for her husband Martin King on Instagram. @jennymccarthy8 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jenny McCarthy shares a special Valentine's Day message for her husband Martin King on Instagram. @jennymccarthy8

Ms McCarthy opened up about her news in January, revealing to her Instagram followers that the tumour may have begun to regrow.

“Hello Everyone. So, I have some news… not the best news but not the worst news either.

“Some of you may already know that I had a brain tumour removed successfully in 2011 by an incredible person, Professor Ciarán Bolcer at Beaumont Hospital.

“Unfortunately, after a recent brain scan, it seems there is new activity. This means there is some ‘swollen tissue’ which is probably the tumour growing back.”

However, she had “good news” after speaking to experts, adding: “Good news is, it’s not malignant and Professor Bolger will need to carry out some more brain surgery to remove it.

“Ciarán has assured me that after surgery, I will need to take six weeks off but after that I’ll be back doing what I love and that’s documenting weddings, newborn baby & portrait shoots and of course, bringing out more incredible wedding and baby products.”