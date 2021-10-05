Jeff Bezos’s billionaire health club – why Silicon Valley’s new obsession is living forever

What price for immortality? It is the grand irony of the human condition that while the young yearn for wealth, the wealthy yearn for youth. So if you just happened to be the richest man on Earth, how much would you spend on a chance to live forever?

At 57, newly-retired Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is hardly playing chess with the Grim Reaper, but that hasn’t stopped him backing a new company that wants to defeat ageing itself.

Founded earlier this year in the Los Altos hills that look down upon Silicon Valley, Altos Labs is backed by at least $270m of investor cash, an undisclosed amount of which is reported to have come from Bezos.

The company has recruited brilliant minds from around the world, plucking specialists from elite labs and universities, instantly multiplying their salaries and freeing them from the bureaucracy of ordinary institutional life. At Altos, theirs is a simple, single task — discover the elixir of youth.

Bezos is not alone. Silicon Valley founders’ other — bigger — preoccupation with splashing their cash, after space missions, is breaching the frontiers of biotechnology. From Amazon to Google, Facebook and beyond, a new billionaire boys’ health club is afoot.

Peter Thiel (53), who co-founded PayPal and, as an early investor, acquired a 10pc stake in Facebook for $500,000, has signalled his intention to live “forever”. Once asked for his views on death, he famously replied: “Basically I’m against it.”

He has invested in Unity Biotechnology, a company seeking a remedy for the ageing process in cells, known as senescence. Bezos, too, was a Unity investor when the company raised $116m in the autumn of 2016.

By then, Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin had already announced Calico — that’s the California Life Company. Like Altos, it too recruited widely and paid handsomely, all in the name of understanding the fundamental processes of ageing, and harnessing insights to enhance longevity. It’s hard to know how close our lifespans are to being altered because, as with so much in the tech world, secrecy is prized.

Of course, it’s easy to poke fun at these middle-aged men struggling to come to terms with death — something that, for all their billions, just this once, they can’t bend to their will. Silicon Valley even has a $1m Longevity Prize to attract projects that “cure ageing”. But are they so wrong to aim so high?

Bezos, after all, has just blasted himself into space in his own rocket — not bad for a man who started an online bookshop. Indeed the faith that the denizens of Silicon Valley have in its model — funding bold ventures that upturn established norms — actively encourages hubris. And human health is on an extraordinary upward curve.

Lifespans have doubled in the past 150 years as infections, vaccines, nutrition and maternal health have radically improved. The big killers today — notably cancer and dementia — are far harder to solve. Researchers around the world specialise in treating them as individual diseases.

But what if we approached them in a different way, ask Silicon Valley gurus — not as compartmentalised conditions, but as common symptoms of getting old? Then, they say, it is age that is the sickness to be cured.

The passage of time does indeed dramatically increase the chances of getting such diseases. So no wonder the possibility of turning back the clock is so appealing. And that’s why it’s so important that the man chairing Altos’ scientific advisory board is Shinya Yamanaka.

In 2012 Yamanaka shared a Nobel Prize for the discovery that four proteins, now known as Yamanaka Factors, can induce cells to return to an earlier state, neither jaded nor specialised by the passage of time, but once again youthful and full of potential.

Four years after Yamanaka’s award, not just cells, but whole mice were treated with the factors, becoming obviously younger.

“A race for rejuvenation is under way,” says Daniel Ives, CEO of one of the UK’s own leading lights in the age-reversal business, Shift Bioscience. It aims to “rejuvenate cells and treat age-linked diseases”.

As Ives explains in a video on the company’s website, that is only one of two main techniques being explored by age-defying scientists. The other, vampirically, is blood. Once upon a time, this involved actually hooking up the circulatory system of two separate mice, one old, one young, and watching youth literally flow into the older animal.

Today, in people, the goal is to refresh old blood and the body with it — Silicon Valley often employs young, fit ‘blood boys’ to share their goods with older execs — all without the need for fangs.

Cell rejuvenation, explains Ives, “can take a cell from age 60 down to zero [years] in just 17 days”. Around 15 days in, there is a sweet spot in the process — “a Goldilocks zone” of discernable rejuvenation. He talks of “restoring all organ functions to young levels”. But going too far carries risks of cancers. “We need to proceed with care,” he says.

Ives proves that, while it can sound like distinctly Californian hokum, age reversal has strong British roots too. Apart from Shift, the UK is home to the Babraham Institute, near Cambridge, which leads cutting edge research into ageing.

It is one of those to have been raided by Altos, with Wolf Reik, its erstwhile director and a leading light in cell reprogramming, now believed to be heading to the big bucks on offer on the west coast of America.

It is not just researchers aiming to make a fortune — tech titans’ investments are just that. “If you see something in the distance that looks like a giant pile of gold, then you should run quickly,” one biotech entrepreneur involved in the field told the MIT Tech Review.

Yet for all the hype, there have been few scientific papers documenting progress, and no sign at all of game-changing new drugs that can stop people, rather than mice, getting older.

There is also another obvious question: isn’t it distasteful to spend so much on long-odds bets to extend the lifespans of the super rich when there are many cheap interventions, from clean water to mosquito nets, that we know for certain can extend the lifespans of the super poor?

And wouldn’t the many companies that evade paying tax — like Amazon — do more for human life by making those contributions in the first place?

Some tech leaders seem to have reminded themselves that there are current health crises that should command attention first: software pioneer Larry Ellison (77), worth more than $100bn, once invested hundreds of millions in ageing research. In 2013, he seemed to change his mind, directing grants toward efforts to eradicate polio instead.

And big names aren’t impervious to getting caught out by med-tech excitement. Among Silicon Valley’s biggest scandals is the story of Theranos — a start-up that promised diagnostic miracles and yet delivered nothing. Its valuation soared before crashing.

Those burned included Rupert Murdoch (who put in more than $100m) and Ellison himself.

Meanwhile, having soared to $22 per share three years ago, Unity, Bezos’ last age-defying bet, now languishes at $3. Its founder has left and company staff have been laid off. In anti-ageing, it seems, some things get old quickly.

(© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)