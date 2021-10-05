| 8.5°C Dublin

Jeff Bezos’s billionaire health club – why Silicon Valley’s new obsession is living forever

They’ve already built space rockets — now the super rich are spending millions in a bid to find the secret of eternal youth

Jeff Bezos is said to have invested heavily in Altos Labs. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Paypal founder Peter Thiel is also investing heavily in defying the ageing process. Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch
Jeff Bezos (centre) has already spent millions flying into space
Altos Labs' scientific advisory board is chaired by Shinya Yamanaka. Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is said to have invested heavily in Altos Labs. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Jeff Bezos is said to have invested heavily in Altos Labs. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Paypal founder Peter Thiel is also investing heavily in defying the ageing process. Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Paypal founder Peter Thiel is also investing heavily in defying the ageing process. Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Jeff Bezos (centre) has already spent millions flying into space

Jeff Bezos (centre) has already spent millions flying into space

Altos Labs' scientific advisory board is chaired by Shinya Yamanaka. Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP via Getty Images

Altos Labs' scientific advisory board is chaired by Shinya Yamanaka. Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is said to have invested heavily in Altos Labs. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Harry de Quetteville

What price for immortality? It is the grand irony of the human condition that while the young yearn for wealth, the wealthy yearn for youth. So if you just happened to be the richest man on Earth, how much would you spend on a chance to live forever?

At 57, newly-retired Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is hardly playing chess with the Grim Reaper, but that hasn’t stopped him backing a new company that wants to defeat ageing itself.

Founded earlier this year in the Los Altos hills that look down upon Silicon Valley, Altos Labs is backed by at least $270m of investor cash, an undisclosed amount of which is reported to have come from Bezos.

