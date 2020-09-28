JEDWARD’S appearance on The Late Late Show may have raised a few eyebrows. After all, the hyperactive twins have been relatively quiet of late, considering the way they used to hog the headlines a decade ago.

It’s hard to believe that John and Edward are nearly 29.

Even Ryan Tubridy made a comment about “people of your age” on Friday, as if to suggest they were still teenagers.

In most people’s minds, they’re still the 19-year-olds who were finalists in 2009 on The X Factor.

For a while, Jedward were everywhere. They made a fortune through endorsements, courtesy of the business savvy of their then manager Louis Walsh.

They represented Ireland twice in the Eurovision, with their song Lipstick being the last respectable showing for an Irish entry at the contest.

But then, having split from Louis, things all went a bit, well, Jedward.

Songs didn’t reach the charts, and their attempts at self-publicity appeared increasingly desperate.

In 2015, they revealed that such was the buzz surrounding their appearance in the movie Sharknado 3 that they were being lined up to appear in future instalments of the franchise.

“They killed off everybody else but didn’t kill us off,” revealed Edward.

At least I think it was Edward.

The reality, however, is a tad more mundane. Jedward’s role in the movie consists of two seconds of screen time, sitting on a roller-coaster.

One of them, perhaps John, utters the line: “I’m sorry, I haven’t seen her.”

They’re at number 333 and 334, respectively, on the movie’s cast list on IMDB.

The last time they caused a ripple in mainstream news was three years ago, courtesy of an appearance in the Four Courts to contest a claim against them for €600,000.

The case was settled on confidential terms.

Instead of licking their wounds, the pair have recently made a comeback of sorts in the rather unlikely shape of online influencers.

Not the traditional type, mind you, who will put their name to absolutely anything and plug it to their followers in return for cash.

Jedward have re-invented themselves as dispensers of sage advice when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They advocate the use of masks and adherence to social-distancing guidelines.

In so doing, they have taken on some of the biggest names in the music industry, ridiculing the anti-mask and anti-vaccine views of such luminaries as Van Morrison, Noel Gallagher and, er, Jim Corr.

The fact that Tubridy invited them to speak last Friday is a tacit acknowledgement that Jedward’s voice is an important one, especially in relation to spreading the message among the under-30s of Ireland.

Their new-found position as the sensible voice of Ireland’s youth is a novel development, but nothing the twins have done has been predictable.

As with all things Jedward, it may not last.

However, do you know what? It gives off a lovely glow.