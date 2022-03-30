Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith at an Oscars after-party

Jada Pinkett Smith promoted healing in an Instagram post, her first public comment since her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

Will Smith unexpectedly strode onto the Oscars stage on Sunday and slapped Rock in the face in response to a joke about his wife's bald head. Pinkett Smith, an actor and talk show host, has a medical condition that causes hair loss.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Pinkett Smith said: "This is a season for healing. And I'm here for it."

She did not mention Rock's joke or the slapping incident specifically.

On Monday, Will Smith apologised to Rock, the film academy, the show's producers and viewers, saying his behavior was unacceptable and he had "reacted emotionally" to a joke about his wife's medical condition.

Rock had referenced the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith has a disease that causes hair loss.

Expand Close Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage. Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Less than an hour after the attack on Rock, Smith was named best actor for his portrayal of the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard."

The 9,900-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's actions on Monday and said it was reviewing the episode.

If the group determines Smith violated its standards of conduct, members could expel the actor from the organisation, revoke his Oscar, or make him ineligible for future awards.

Video of the Day

The academy must follow a process outlined in its conduct policy. The inquiry is expected to take a few weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Rock has not publicly commented about the incident.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was watched by an average of 16.6 million U.S. viewers on Walt Disney Co's ABC, according to updated ratings figures released on Tuesday. That was an increase of 58pc from the historically small audience in 2021. But it was still the second-lowest viewership on record, part of an across-the-board decline in people watching live awards shows.

The night's most-watched moment came when Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf man to win an Oscar, winning the best supporting actor award for his role in "CODA." The audience at that moment totaled close to 17.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen figures.

About 17.3 million were watching when Smith attacked Rock. The audience then dropped to 16.8 million but rose to 17.4 million when Smith gave a tearful speech as he accepted the best actor trophy.

Ticket sales for Rock's stand-up comedy shows have reportedly increased "dramatically" following the Oscars altercation with Will Smith, which the comedian is yet to comment publicly on.

Sales increased by more than 25 times in the 48 hours since the incident, according to US ticket seller StubHub.

Oscars host Amy Schumer said she is "still triggered and traumatized" as she praised Rock for handling it "like a pro".

In a post on Instagram, Schumer, who hosted the ceremony alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, wrote: "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall.

"But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro.

"Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

OJ Simpson has said Will Smith was "wrong" to hit Chris Rock over the comedian's "semi-unfunny" joke at the Oscars.

The former NFL player said he "understood the feeling" of being made fun of by comedians, adding he had occasionally wanted to "b-slap a couple of those guys".

Giving his opinion on the incident in a video posted online, Simpson said: "It was unfortunate, I think Will was wrong.

"I understood the feeling, in my life I've been through a lot of crap,” he said.

"When I was raising two young kids, every comedian in the country had an OJ routine, and don't think I wouldn't want to b-slap a couple of those guys."

He continued: "But you've got to accept that that's human, I didn't even think that was all that egregious... it was a semi-unfunny joke."

Simpson added that if he had done a similar thing in front of "a billion people watching around the world" he would have been given life in prison.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995. He was later found responsible for both deaths in a civil trial and ordered to pay compensation to their families.

During the trial he was represented by reality star Kim Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian.

He was later jailed following an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 and served a lengthy sentence before being released in 2017.

Zoë Kravitz has also commented on the altercation between Smith and Rock.

The Kimi actor shared an image of her outfit from the Oscars, with the caption: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

In a second post, Kravitz wrote: “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Other celebrities who have condemned Smith for his actions include Jim Carrey, Joe Rogan, and Adam Sandler.

In an interview with CBS This Morning on Tuesday, Carrey expressed his disapproval of how the situation was handled.

“I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore,” Carrey said.

CBS host Gayle King further speculated: “If anyone else had walked from the audience and done that, they would’ve been escorted out by security or maybe even arrested.”

Carrey added: “He should have been.”

Podcaster and stand-up comedian Joe Rogan also called out Smith for slapping Rock.

“Chris Rock was doing his f***ing job,” he said, on Tuesday’s episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

“You don’t go sit in the front row, you’re a star at the Oscars, [and] there’s a professional comedian whose job is to roast people. That’s what he’s doing, and what he did was not even insulting. It was a mild joke,” Rogan continued. “[Smith] was emotionally fragile and he acted on impulse in a staggeringly stupid way.

“It sets a terrible precedent in so many different ways,” he added. “It sets a terrible precedent for comedy clubs. Like, are people going to decide to go on stage and smack a comedian now?”