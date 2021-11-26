‘I’ve never felt more alone’: Jessie J fights back tears as she plays intimate gig in LA hours after announcing miscarriage

Jessie J played an emotional, intimate gig in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, just hours after announcing she had suffered a miscarriage.

The singer had been told by doctors after her third scan on Tuesday they could no longer feel a heartbeat.

During her concert at The Hotel Cafe, Jessie J said she had “never felt more alone”, telling the audience: “I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a little while and yesterday was f***ing s***.”

She added: “In December last year I lost my hearing, I got diagnosed with Ménière’s. Then I lost my voice which was f***ing awful. Then I lost my baby… This year has been hands down the hardest year that I’ve ever had to go through.”

Ménière's disease is a condition of the inner ear that causes sudden attacks of feeling like the room is spinning around you (vertigo), a ringing noise inside the ear (tinnitus), pressure felt deep inside the ear and hearing loss.

There were some lighter moments to the speech. “Forgive me, I’m all over the place in my life and I’m not going to pretend I’m not, so ‘Price Tag’ might seem a little sadder than usual but I’ll do my f***ing best,” she said, to laughter and shouts of “we love you” from the crowd.

Yesterday, the 33-year-old, real name Jessica Cornish, shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

She wrote in the caption: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying, ‘Seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.’ By yesterday afternoon, I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down.”

Cornish has previously spoken about her fertility struggles. She revealed during a 2018 concert that doctors had told her at the age of 26 that she might never be able to have children.

