Ryan Tubridy has revealed he was attacked with homophobic and abusive slurs while out walking with his family yesterday.

Speaking on his show this morning, The RTÉ presenter said he was on the street in Dún Laoghaire when two young men in their twenties shouted at him on two separate occasions, calling him a “f****t”, and a “paedophile”.

“A young guy of about 25 or 26, I’d say he spends a fair amount of time in the gym and as he passed by, he said, ‘Tubridy you f****t’,” Tubridy said.

“I had two things I could do with that, I could stop and ask him why would he do that or I could keep going and not cause a fuss.

"To be honest, I think I would have let myself down if I didn’t challenge him.”

Mr Tubridy said he was “fed up” with the abuse, and “unfortunately, it’s becoming more of a problem with young men”.

The presenter said he approached the young man and asked him to explain the comment, to which the young man replied, “I don’t believe in your beliefs”.

The presenter said the young man was “squaring up” to him in a “menacing” way, and added; “I knew I was goosed if he threw a punch but I just had to accept it as part and parcel with the job”.

Tubridy admitted he did not know what the young man was referring to and walked away to avoid conflict.

“I was unhappy about it and I was sad about it,” he said.

Within five minutes of walking away another young man, understood to be in his early twenties, began to also shout abusive slurs towards the presenter.

“He started roaring in my face, ‘you’re the virus, you’re a paedophile virus’.”

Mr Tubridy proceeded to ask the man why he was making the comment. However he continued shouting, and walked away.

On his show, the presenter noted how public figures are often subject to abusive comments and opinions, and mentioned how recently Dr Tony Holohan, Dr Ronan Glynn and RTE’s Fergal Bowers were also recently attacked on social media with menacing messages.

“When people come up to you and do this, you’ve go to take it on a bit or you can ignore, but I didn’t want to,” he said.

The RTE presenter said similar incidents have happened in the past six months.

"It’s very disheartening,” he admitted.

“I feel that I ask people to share their stories all the time, so I’m sharing mine.”

“Is it a focus issue, or something people like me have done to them that they feel like they can shout at me in the street in broad daylight with family beside me and think it is cool?”