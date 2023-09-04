‘It’s gone crazy out there; lads with knives’ – Hector says he feels more in danger in Dublin, Galway and Cork than travel show locations

‘I know that American and English tourists have been attacked lately and are getting the headlines, but so are locals’

As he set off on the new travel show to far flung locations like the Pacific Island of Vanuatu and the jungles of Papa New Guinea, Hector Ó hEochagáin admits he didn’t once feel in danger.

In fact, after 20 seasons stretching over 23 years of his award-winning travel show, the 54-year-old presenter says he hasn’t felt scared since his trip to Mexico City 15 years ago when he was surrounded by locals shouting ‘gringo’ at him.

“Honestly, it took us days to get to some of the locations for this new series and we were face to face with tribes. But as soon as you stretch out your hand and smile you are instantly welcomed in,” he assured the Sunday World in an exclusive chat.

Hector in Ethiopia

“I haven’t felt in danger in 15 years since I was in Mexico City. I feel in more danger on the streets of Dublin at 3am to be honest. And Galway and Cork for that matter. It’s gone crazy out there; lads with knives.

“I know that American and English tourists have been attacked lately and are getting the headlines, but so are locals. We need to be more vigilant. We need to stand up to them, but we need to be careful and safe. Because I don’t think these young lads even care.

“The gardai have such a hard time at the moment trying to keep us safe. We need to come together and start standing up to these young lads. Even if it means we start shouting at them if we see someone in trouble. We are broken on so many levels.”

The travel journalist continued: “People think that London and New York and Dubai is the goal. But it is not. We should be looking at places like Singapore. Five million people living in an area smaller than County Louth.

Meeting locals in Kuala Lumpur

“They make good money, they have loads of free services, they get paid to have kids. One lad I spoke to just got $25k for the birth of his fifth kid. He also wears a FitBit and gets bonuses from the Government if he reaches a certain number of steps in a day.

“Singapore is the future lads; not London or New York. That’s all a myth. The Brits and the Dutch colonised most of Asia and robbed them blind. On this show I delve into that with locals in many countries. The Chinese are now grabbing other resources like fishing. The world is totally and completely fucked up at the moment.”

As we chatted to the trilingual star (he is fluent in Spanish also) it was clear that the father of two was all nostalgic about getting back in the air.

“We started this 23 years ago. I have been making these shows with the same two lads (Rosco O’Callaghan and Evan Chamberlain) since day one.

“We know each other better than we know our families! I will never grow out of making these shows because we love what we do. We are not here to make shows about locations that you look up on Google or investigate on Trip Advisor. We go deep into the locals and find out what is going on in these countries and then we explore them.

“This year we have 52 minutes to fill as opposed to just 26 minutes per episode like in previous series so viewers will get so much more.

“Some of the people I met are just incredible. And the places are out of this world. Papa New guinea took 39 hours to get to. And it is 15,500km from my door, but Jesus it was worth the trip. The tribes’ people we met couldn’t have been more welcoming.”

Speaking of viewers, he’s asked if he ever thought he got a raw deal on ratings figures because his travel show, which has won 4 IFTAs, only goes out on TG4 in Irish meaning a lot of Irish people won’t tune in.

“That has never crossed my mind. TG4 is my family. The bosses in TG4 took a gamble on me in the early years and let me go off and make shows in the Playboy Mansion or do interviews on the set of porn movies. No one else would.

Tommy, Hector and Laurita

“I know everyone working at the station by name and we are a family. It’s like the GAA club scene. The kids playing at St Brigid’s in Castleknock don’t think that they are hard done by because they only have a few people watching them on the sidelines each week.

“They wear that jersey with pride and look forward to playing for their club. That’s me and TG4. I love them all so much. Would I like more Irish people to watch? Of course! But I don’t dwell on the fact that I am ‘only in TG4’. It’s an honour and thrill to be honest.”

While Hector’s name was being mentioned for the Late Late Show earlier this year, he insists it was only ever speculation. “Someone came up to me and said they put a couple Euro on me at 50/1. I told them wait until it’s out to 100/1.

“It was never an option. I never got the call. I didn’t put my name forward. Tommy’s name was much higher up the list as he has the Saturday night show. But he is very happy in that slot. I didn’t chat to him about it, but I doubt he would have gone for it. He’s brilliant on his show.”

Hector - Ó na Philippines go dtí na Solomons on TG4 starts this Thursday at 9.30pm