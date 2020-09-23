'It's been falling out in chunks' - Roz Purcell opens up about her hair loss battle

Social media star Rozanna Purcell has opened up about her struggles with hair loss, calling the battle “disheartening”.

The former Miss Universe Ireland took to Instagram tonight to fill in her 440,000 followers on her challenges with losing hair.

She said that while she’s been taking supplements, little has helped.

“So the hair isn’t going to plan,” she wrote.

“Over the last four weeks my hair has been falling out again in clunks and it’s been kind of hard to know what to do.”

Several months ago, the star said that her hair began falling out due to stress caused by the lockdown and shared a photo of a bald patch visible on her scalp.

However, tonight she wrote that while she has been doing her best to take really good care of her hair, it hasn’t stopped falling out.

“I haven’t made any appointments yet as I haven’t been going anywhere as I see my family but I think I will once I return to Dublin as it’s not getting better.

“I’ve been taking supplements and really good care of my hair (except that coconut oil mask now and again) so it’s just a bit disheartening.”

Ms Purcell is admired for her honesty with body confidence issues online.

“I know it’s such a small thing but I guess I never really appreciated how hair makes me feel. In the grand scheme of things lots of others go through much worse especially now and then I feel bad for feeling bad about it,” she added.

“Few people have suggested particular hair treatments for the patch but I’m more concerned with why the rest is falling out now,” she added.

The former beauty queen has admitted before that she “gets hair loss every two years” and lost her eyelashes last year.

