‘It’ll be all the sweeter when we get there’ – Bonnie Ryan postpones her wedding for a year

Bonnie Ryan is postponing her wedding for a year.

Ms Ryan (27), daugher of the late RTÉ broadcaster, Gerry Ryan, was due to marry fiancé John, in 2021 but she has said today on social media the couple will be waiting until 2022 for their big day.

She wrote on Instagram: “An extra year of being your fiancée doesn’t sound too bad to me 2021 isn’t to be the year we get married. 2022 sounds much better for us… especially because our number is 22.

“We made the decision to postpone our wedding so we can start fresh and enjoy the lead up to our big day.

“It’ll be all the sweeter when we get there and I will love you 365 days even more.”

Putting a positive spin on the decision, her sister Lottie responded: “Bring on 2022. And now I have more time to plan the hen.”

The TV presenter and make up artist has been in a relationship with John for 12 years.

The couple got engaged in New York in November 2019 and then she took to Instagram to announce that milestone too.

Fittingly the young woman has once again posted the touching engagement photograph on a NYC rooftop, to show how positive the extended engagement is for her.

Bonnie spoke to her followers in an Instagram video explaining the reasoning behind the decision and how the couple had taken weeks to come to the conclusion to postpone.

“I'm an optimist so in my mind I was like ‘we’re going to be fine’. We are going to do it but say you’re going on a holiday, the lead up to your holiday is half the fun.

“We started to feel the lead up to our wedding had been taken away from us. We’d already missed out on so many things we should have done in the lead up to our wedding.

“We think those are special moments… It was such a hard decision to postpone but we are literally just pushing it out for 12 moths….”

Bonnie added she felt “heartbroken” watching other brides have to postpone their weddings in lockdown and then she realised she should do the same for logistical reasons.

“We get to do our food tasting, all those things we felt we missed out on - this is great.

“So to anyone in that limbo making your decision on this, or if you made your decision, I promise there’s worse things that can happen.”

