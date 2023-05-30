‘It would be a shame if I couldn’t just sit in a bar with my friends’ – Hozier on the ‘unnatural state’ of fame

At 6ft 5in, Andrew Hozier-Byrne is the kind of man who should stand out in a crowd. Yet there is something unassuming about the singer-songwriter, an air of modest quietness that seems to operate as a cloak of invisibility. Tall and gangly he may be, but with his long hair stuffed in a beanie hat, a scruffy half-beard on his face and a scarf to protect against an unseasonal chill, no one bats an eye as he wanders through a busy London hotel lobby and settles at a corner coffee-table.