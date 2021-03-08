‘It was not Queen nor Prince Philip who asked about baby Archie’s skin tone’ - Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey insists it was not Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip who asked about baby Archie’s skin tone.

The Duchess of Sussex accused an unnamed member of the royal family of asking about her son's skin colour prior to his birth during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the TV host has now clarified that neither the Queen nor her husband spoke to the former 'Suits' actress about Archie's skin tone.

Oprah explained: "[Harry] did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew - and if I had the opportunity to share it - that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations."

Oprah, 67, confirmed that Prince Harry also remained tight-lipped about the unnamed royal's identity off camera.

She told 'CBS This Morning': "Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were part of those conversations. As you can see, I tried to get that answer on camera and off."

Oprah admitted that the duchess' accusation was one of the most surprising aspects of the interview.

Asked what surprised her during their chat, she said: "I think the skin tone, the discussions about what colour Archie's skin tone would be."

Meghan, 39, claimed in the interview that there had been several "concerns and conversations" raised by an unnamed member of the royal family about her son's skin tone before his birth.

She explained: "That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him."

However, Meghan - previously known as Meghan Markle before she married into the British Royal Family - insisted she wouldn't reveal the identity of the individual.

She said: "That would be very damaging to them."

Prince Harry, 36, admitted to being "shocked" by the conversations, but again insisted he didn't wish to name anybody.

He said: "That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

