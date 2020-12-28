‘It was bananas but amazing’ – Rosanna Davison explains how she ‘survived’ Christmas with three babies under two

Rosanna Davison shares how she survived Christmas with three babies under the age of two. Photo by: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Rosanna Davison has revealed how she survived Christmas Day on just two hours of sleep while looking after her three babies under the age of two.

The model attributed the successful day to “bucket loads of caffeine”, “sugar” and “an inch of concealer” among a long list.

The 36-year-old welcomed her “miracle” twin boys Hugo and Oscar into the world with her husband Wes Quirke last month.

The couple dubbed the twins a miracle as Rosanna previously had a heartbreaking 14 miscarriages.

Her eldest daughter Sophia, who turned one just three days after the birth of the twins, was born by gestational surrogacy in Ukraine.

The fitness enthusiast said she felt “incredibly grateful” to have her three young babies this Christmas, and took to Instagram to tell her followers how she “survived” the big day.

Along with a stunning snap of herself and Sophia playing with a Christmas cracker, she wrote: “Well, we survived our first Christmas Day on two hours sleep with three babies, thanks to bucketloads of caffeine and sugar, glitter galore, an inch of concealer, half a can of dry shampoo, a lot of help from family, and the baby feeds, naps and changes planned with military precision around the Christmas dinner!

"It was bananas but an amazing day filled with lots of special moments.

"Hope you all made the most of the day, wherever you are in the world. Sending extra love to those finding the festive season difficult this year.”

Speaking previously to Independent.ie, Rosanna said that they’re currently “settling in well to life as a family of five” and that her parents have been lending lots of support.

“I’m feeling incredibly grateful to be home for Christmas with three healthy and happy babies, especially as this time two years ago we were waiting for a surrogate to be found and I didn’t know if I’d ever become a mum,” she said.

“Amongst all the anxiety, chaos and sadness of the pandemic, we’ve just been focusing on staying healthy and enjoying getting to know our new baby boys.”

