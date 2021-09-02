‘It was an emotional one’ – model Nicola Hughes shares stunning wedding photos

Irish model Nicola Hughes has shared some stunning snaps from her wedding day last week.

The Dubliner tied the knot with her businessman beau Charlie Tupper on August 21 at the lavish Botleys Mansion in Surrey.

Over 100 of the couple’s closest friends and family members were in attendance including Kate Moss’ half-sister Lottie Moss, and Nicola’s former Made in Chelsea co-stars Tiffany and Lucy Watson, and James Dunmore.

The 31-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her big day by posting a series of photos to Instagram.

In one post, Nicola shared three candid shots of her and her groom as they sipped on some champagne before the reception.

The model stunned in her gorgeous Bon Bridé dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes, which she said were “absolutely ruined” by the end of the day.

Captioning the post, Nicola wrote: “I have a husband! Can’t wait for you guys to see all of the pics!”

The newlyweds are currently recovering from their wedding with a stay at the luxurious Langley Hotel in Buckinghamshire.

Sharing some photos of the grounds as well as a mirror snap of her dinner outfit, Nicola said that she was enjoying some “post wedding bliss” at the five-star resort.

She also posted a photo of “the most beautiful sunset ever” at The Langley, which she said was “the perfect post wedding spot” before adding that the couple were “lucky with the weather” last Saturday.

Nicola and Charlie got engaged last year in Ibiza and were originally hoping to get married in France with a more intimate ceremony.

However, the pair believe that having their wedding in the UK surrounded by all their friends and family “was meant to be."