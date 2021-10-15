‘It scared the crap out of me’ – Vogue Williams opens up on ‘abduction’ attempt in London

Vogue Williams has recalled the terrifying moment a man tried to “abduct” her in London last weekend which “scared the s**t out” of her.

Describing the encounter in the latest episode of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with Joanne McNally, the 36-year-old told how the man approached her in his car in the early hours of the morning.

“We never do anything serious, and I wasn’t going to mention this, but something happened to me on Sunday morning, and it scared the s**t out of me,” she said.

“I go to Heart on Sunday mornings and I’m never walking to the station on my own again, so it was around five o’clock in the morning… and I was walking over to Heart and this man goes ‘Oi’ and he was in this car, he was a kind of big man.

“And he was like ‘Get in the car! Get in the f**king car.’ Like first of all I said, ‘Hang on one second I’m just getting my phone.’

“But I got such a fright that there was just a man running around, and if he had gotten out of the car, he would have easily been able to drag me in, he was like this big guy…

“I remember what he looks like, and it scared the crap out of me.”

“It just made me think, and I know we shouldn’t think like that, but I’m just want to say it, if I had had a drink that night and I had no real sense in my mind and I’d gone over to just be like ‘What are you saying?’ or something like that,” she added.

“It made me feel really worried about girls walking around Leicester Square, it really freaked me out.”

Shocked by her story, Ms Williams’ co-host Joanne McNally said: “I cannot believe that, are you saying that someone tried to like abduct you?”

When the mother-of-two said yeah, Ms McNally replied: “What the f**k Vogue?! I can’t believe you didn’t even tell me about it.”

Ms Williams explained: “I wouldn’t have thought something like that would have ever scared me, just like somebody shouting at me to get in their car, but I just thought ‘f**k, if I hadn’t had my wits about me.”

Warning their listeners to be “really, really careful”, Ms Williams said: “You hear about stuff in the news all the time, but you never really think that somebody is going around doing that kind of mad s**t.”

Both hosts also said mace should be made legal, to enable women to feel safer while on the streets.