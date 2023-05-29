“It could take me a year to write a song” – Hozier on finding inspiration in Dante’s nine circles of Hell

Hozier's new album, Unreal Unearth, to be released in August is just his third in nine years. Photo: Steve Humphreys

At 6ft 5in, Andrew Hozier-Byrne is the kind of man who should stand out in a crowd. Yet there is something unassuming about the singer-songwriter, an air of modest quietness that seems to operate as a cloak of invisibility. Tall and gangly he may be, but with his long hair stuffed in a beanie hat, a scruffy half-beard on his face and a scarf to protect against an unseasonal chill, no one bats an eye as he wanders through a busy London hotel lobby and settles at a corner coffee-table.

“I keep my head down,” he says, in his soft Wicklow accent. “I think fame is quite an unnatural state. It must be a tricky thing if you get your sense of validation through other people’s adulation.”

Operating under the single name Hozier, his bluesy, gospely, atmospheric home-recorded 2013 debut single Take Me to Church went on to become a viral blockbuster, accruing billions of streams, and propelling a decade-long career that has included Number One singles and albums in the US and a strong showing in charts all over the world. He has over 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

But Hozier seems unruffled by attention. “It would be a shame if I couldn’t just sit in a bar with friends – I’d be sorry to lose that. There’s something wonderful about watching people interact, being a witness to the world. That’s very hard when you walk in a door and feel people are witnessing you. So yeah, I keep my head down.”

A new Hozier album, Unreal Unearth, will be released in August, just his third in nine years, so he is not exactly amongst the most prolific artist in music history, nor does he maintain a tangible public presence between releases.

“I’ve always felt that there’s no point really in going the full hog writing and finishing a work unless it’s something worth saying. That very first release was such a surprise success for me – to maintain that presence, I would need to create music catered for the charts, and that would have felt like a step backward. I’d rather take my time, step by step, and create the work that I need in the moment and release it when I'm ready.”

That can be, apparently, an almost torturously slow process. “It could take me a year to write a song,” he says, slightly bashfully, then corrects himself. “It could take a year and a half.” He works on a lot of material simultaneously, “bouncing from song to song” at what he describes as “a very subtle pace”.

When I ask what he is seeking in that slow process, he seems momentarily confounded. “Jeez, it’s some sort of process of elimination, sort of trimming off the shoots that ultimately might fail and kill the whole plant. When a song is in its early, conceptual, embryonic state, where it has an ability to grow a limb in any direction, I sit over that a little bit, maybe to my detriment, and make sure it’s growing in a way that best represents the core idea, the core feeling I got when it was first conceived. So it’s really just making sure that there’s no better way I could have written that song.”

Hozier can come across as a deep thinking, intense and serious individual, although softened by his genial manners and a ready smile. It would be amusing to have been a fly on the wall at this record company when he discussed the inspiration behind his long-awaited new opus.

“I wanted to nod to the experiences of the last few years, without making it expressly a lockdown pandemic album. So the way I chose to do that, quite playfully, was to reflect on a downward journey into the nine circles of Hell.” This opens an intricate discussion of the influence on his lyrics of his pandemic reading, which seems to have been Dante’s The Divine Comedy and Ovid’s Metamorphoses “to reflect upon death and transformation and themes that have been with us from the start of time onwards”.

New single, Francesca, is an utterly gorgeous, epic ballad about undying love named in honour of a medieval Florentine noblewoman murdered by her husband for having an affair with his brother and immortalised by Dante as a depiction of the sin of lust. “It’s sort of from the perspective of the tortured lovers, regretfully weeping in the seventh circle of hell, but turning those tears into tears of joy.”

Mercifully, you don’t have to have studied Italian renaissance poetry to be swept away by the emotions of the song. “There’s some beautiful language in Dante,” shrugs Hozier, “but there’s a lot you could probably skip over unless you’re really interested in Florence society circa 1300.”

Hozier admits the pandemic led to profound changes in his slow working methods. “Everything before this, I’ve written in isolation. It’s great to be alone when you're choosing to be alone. When you’re forced to be away from people for a long period of time, it's a very different experience. You’re not getting respite, it's no longer recovery, or charging your batteries. I hit my walls. I needed to be with people.”

One result is that Hozier has crafted much of this album in a more collaborative way, working with hip-hop producer Daniel Tannenbaum (who has previously worked with Kendrick Lamar and Eminem) and his team of writer-producers in Los Angeles known as Bekon. “It was my first time really jamming with other musicians, barking melodies over beats and just making music for the sake of it. It was really exciting and invigorating. I didn’t even know what I was missing.”

Lest any fans fear that Hozier has gone pop – well, as pop as someone can go, when channelling Dante and Ovid – Unreal Unearth is a sensuous, textured, labyrinthine set of atmospheric meditations on love, life and death. It opens with the mysterious De Selby (parts 1 and 2), that includes a verse in Gaelic, and shifts from a delicate choral ballad about “dark air” into a sinister, grungy yet richly romantic blues-soul shuffle that resembles Jeff Buckley playing with Radiohead, all based around a character from Flann O’Brien’s The Third Policeman, the comic surrealist masterpiece of literature about “a man who doesn’t know he’s dead”.

“I’m certainly not an avant-garde artist,” insists Hozier. “But there’s some part of me that’s trying to see what the obvious thing is and turn it on its head, subverting it with other layers and levels of content that can be explored and make it unique. If people get enjoyment out of my work, I’m delighted. But it’s not why I do it.”

As to whether he himself actually enjoys his long and involved process of music making, he has to stop and think. “It depends what day you ask me,” he finally admits. “But no, I do, I do, I really think I do.”

Hozier’s Unreal Unearth will be released by Island Records on August 18. The single Francesca is out now. He plays the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney on June 27 and Malahide Castle on June 30. He is touring Europe and the US until September.