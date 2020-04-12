Is this the end of the age of influence?

It started off respectably. Celebrities and their response to coronavirus, that is. Tom Hanks was the first A-lister to get it, and like most things so far in his life, he handled it with dignity. The actor was in Australia when he and his wife, musician and actor Rita Wilson (@ritawilson), were diagnosed with Covid-19 (he was apparently there filming an Elvis biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann — something we can all add to our lists of things to look forward to).

As many of us now do, he took to Instagram to announce the news of the pair’s illness. For those not following Hanx, as he signs off on his posts, the Tom Hanks Instagram persona is a gentle one. Dad jokes, and the man loves his wife, if you had to sum it up.

The couple were hospitalised after testing positive for the virus on March 12. In keeping with his account’s aesthetic — @tomhanks frequently posts pictures of random discarded items, a single glove, a lone shoe, lying forgotten on a road or path — Hanks posted a picture of a rubber glove discarded in a plastic-lined bin, with the caption, “Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches… To play things right, as is needed by the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus, and were found to be positive”.

Another post followed the next day, a selfie of Tom and Rita thanking those looking after them, explaining that they were following the advice of experts, and ending with a quote from his Jimmy Dugan role in the 1992 film, A League of Their Own — “there is no crying in baseball”.

Expand Close Possibly the most embarrassing celebrity gaffe was from actress Gal Gadot, centre, and her celeb pals, Natalie Portman, left, and Will Ferrell, right, among others, singing John Lennon’s 'Imagine' from their mansions. / Facebook

Possibly the most embarrassing celebrity gaffe was from actress Gal Gadot, centre, and her celeb pals, Natalie Portman, left, and Will Ferrell, right, among others, singing John Lennon's 'Imagine' from their mansions.

It was classics Hanks. No drama, calm, intelligent, and gently funny. The couple are back in America now, continuing to lie low, using their platforms to urge others to follow precautions.

But as it turns out, not all celebrities are Tom Hanks.

Far from it.

The next big Covid-19 celebrity announcement came from actor Idris Elba (@idriselba) on Twitter, on March 16. Elba took to Twitter to announce he had tested positive. Although asymptomatic, he hinted he might have caught it from Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, after they posed for pictures at a charity event on March 4. As he was about to start work on a movie, and be surrounded by a large workforce, Elba had decided to get tested.

So far, so precautious. Except that Elba’s easy access to getting a test began raising the public’s hackles, which were further irritated the following week when it emerged that the Prince of Wales had tested positive for the coronavirus. Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative, left London to self-isolate at their Balmoral estate, admittedly on government advice, but, to the average Joe, the optics weren’t great.

Peak tone-deafness

Expand Close Madonna preached that "Covid is the great equaliser" from her bath strewn with rose petals / Facebook

Madonna preached that "Covid is the great equaliser" from her bath strewn with rose petals

Things were about to get drastically more tone deaf. It’s not that we are unaware that celebrities live different lives to ours. Lives of bigger houses, larger gardens, and deeper pockets. We see it daily on their Instagram accounts. In the normal course of things, we can live with that, even enjoy it, but with the coming of corona, there’s something a little grating about being told how to get through, and being lectured to stay at home by someone whose living room is larger than our entire abode.

Chief offender has been the celebrity kitchen, location of many a video by celebs ‘helping’ us through this. The acres of space (Little Mix’s @perrieedwards). Those islands floating in the middle of almost professional-sized cooking areas. Those cavernous fridges (see Joe Jonas on TikTok reaching into his massive fridge for another beer).

Not to mention the tidiness — galling, when your own house, strewn with the paraphernalia of home-schooling and working-from-home feels like it might never, really, feel properly clean again.

Increasingly, there has been the growing sense of: what do these people really have to offer? An impression of self-absorption that leaves little room for an awareness of how limited one’s appeal is at this time of crisis, never mind a realisation of how far from you are from the typical experience. Take Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow), who discovered jigsaws over the course of five videos that were so limply entertaining it is baffling to conceive that, according to Forbes magazine, she was the highest-paid comedian in the world last year.

It’s hard to find a standout low point in this series, there are so many, but it might be Ellen complaining, as she stands beside a huge table, in a cavernous room with acres of square footage, that she doesn’t have space for a 4,000-piece jigsaw.

At one point, in what might be peak celebrity tonedeafness, she breaks off messing about with the jigsaw to complain about the weather, directing our attention to her rainy view (outdoor infinity pool, just beyond her balcony). She then moves on to working out in her home gym, stating, “this is what you do when you’re home, and you have nothing to do. You get in the gym and you work out. And you watch this TV show that makes you happy, it makes you forget about any fear and anxiety”.

Expand Close Anthony Hopkins was one of the celebs who got the tone right. He released videos of him playing piano for his cat, Niblo / Facebook

Anthony Hopkins was one of the celebs who got the tone right. He released videos of him playing piano for his cat, Niblo

She’s watching her own show. In her home gym. Hang in there, if you can bear it, and you will be treated to the sight of a stilted three-way call between Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and Ellen. She goes on to make equally desultory calls to Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, and various other celebrity friends. As if self-isolation wasn’t hard enough.

Then there’s the celebrity I’m-just-like-you schtick. “Self-isolation with tiny people is no joke,” declared Lauren Conrad on her Instagram (@laurenconrad), causing the ears of parents everywhere to prick up. But sympathy died instantly at the sight of a picture of her family’s fort-building efforts — a beautiful arrangement of off-white and beige furniture and drapery in what looked like some sort of beach house.

We’ve had Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) treating us to home videos of herself and her fiance Alex Rodriguez at home with her kids, hanging out on their perfectly manicured lawn the size of a tennis court, complete with a swimming pool.

There’s Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) telling us she is trying to stay out of the stores as much as possible, instead using the food she grows in her garden, cue pictures of beans and eggs. Her lockdown plans include a huge reading list (see her account for book posts, which are, in fact, quite good recommendations), instantly enraging for anyone whose every waking minute is currently spent between WFH and homeschooling.

And let’s not forget pop superstar Justin Bieber playing the classic children’s game ‘the floor is lava’ in his seemingly enormous house.

In #safehands?

As the days went on, a whole sub-genre of its own developed — the celebrity handwashing videos. Dakota Johnson (@dakotajohnson, but posted by fellow Hollywood actor @oliviawilde) won this one, with a mildly entertaining video where a man stands behind her and pretends his hands are hers — speculation as to the hands’ owner centres around Coldplay’s Chris Martin, her on-off boyfriend, who is known to have tattoos similar to those adorning the hands in the video. That this is what is now classed as entertaining from A-listers says a lot about how low the bar has been set for people who are paid millions to entertain for a living.

Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Ariana Huffington and Sheryl Sandberg also joined in the #SafeHands challenge on Instagram; videos aimed at teaching us how to wash our hands properly. It felt superfluous, and borderline irritating — we’re not children, and we’ve all watched the official hand-washing videos by now.

Of course, the absolute nadir of celebrity coronavirus content came with the now infamous Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) Imagine video. In a move from which some careers may never fully recover their dignity, actor Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), put together a video featuring some celebrity friends. Six days in quarantine had her feeling a bit philosophical, she told her over 37 million Instagram followers, and proceeded to sing the John Lennon classic along with Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Norah Jones, Cara Delevingne, Chris O’Dowd, and Dawn O’Porter, and various other stars. All of them singing earnestly into the camera, all in different keys.

Expand Close The view which Ellen DeGeneres moaned about, which included her outdoor infinity pool / Facebook

The view which Ellen DeGeneres moaned about, which included her outdoor infinity pool

There has been the embarrassing, and then there has been the downright baffling.

On March 16, Lost actress Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinelillyofficial) posted a cup of tea, under which the caption read, “just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

Silence, for over a week, before Lilly returned, somewhat humbler, to the ’gram, this time with a picture one might assume was the actor and family members playing Monopoly. She has been social distancing since March 18, she told her followers in the accompanying post, despite her “intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action”. She went on to apologise for “the insensitivity” of her previous post.

After the financial crisis of 2007-2008, expertise took a hit in favour of influence (meaning Instagram stars, influencers, and traditional celebrities).

A return to a desire for experts, away from the mavericks and outliers who gained prominence postcrash, might be one of the side effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

See Boris Johnson, leader of a Brexit campaign which declared people had had enough of experts, appearing at all early coronavirus press briefings flanked by… experts.

See also Donald Trump, floundering while career politicians (experts in their fields, thanks to years of political work) methodically run their States. If we want to hear from anyone right now, it’s not a celebrity posting Instagram stories from their immaculate kitchen, it is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and his daily briefings. In the midst of all this uncertainty, we want assurance from those who have earned the gravitas and credibility to offer it. It’s why you could so easily cry when you see footage of Barack Obama talking. At a time like this, celebrities lacking in humility or even a scrap of self-awareness, seem, well, surplus to requirements.

It hasn’t been all bad. Some celebs do seem to understand their function in the hierarchy, which is simply to provide some light entertainment, and not lecture us about how to get through this from their own splendid, spacious isolation. In a video urging people to work together to flatten the curve, captioned, “Another important message from an important celebrity”

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) deadpanned on his Instagram account, “In times of crisis I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are going to get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, four hundred other types of people”.

A ‘Rock Hudson’ moment?

There’s actor Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins) playing piano for his cat Niblo’s entertainment; and actor and wine enthusiast Sam Neill (@samneilltheprop) who has moved into a house where resides a cat called Boo, who now features on his feed. Neill has recently posted an avuncular series of Instagram videos — reading children’s stories, playing the ukulele, singing, and reciting poetry. For actual soothing content, see here.

Celebrities can play a valuable role when a disease reaches epidemic, or in this case, pandemic level. In the past few weeks, Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Roger Federer, Taylor Swift, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lady Gaga, Gwyneth Paltrow, Donatella Versace, and Kristen Bell have all made sizeable donations to support those currently in need.

But celebs, or some among their number, can do more than that. They can spread the message in a way that might reach more ears and convince more people than any other public figure. Because right now, let’s face it, many of us still attach as much credibility to what we hear from a celebrity as what we hear from an expert. (This is why the world has ended up with President Donald Trump).

Which brings us back to Tom, the original celebrity coronavirus case. As discussed by The New York Times’s podcast The Daily recently, sometimes a disease needs a “Rock Hudson moment”, in order to get through to the public at large. Rock Hudson’s announcement in July of 1985 that he was sick with Aids, was the first time an American celebrity had revealed they had contracted the disease, that the public knew of, at least. Hudson died four months later. His acknowledgment marked a turning point in public perceptions about the epidemic.

At the time, the Reagan administration had reduced the funding it had been providing to Aids-related research and support. When Hudson made his public declaration, President Reagan had yet to even say the word Aids, even though the disease had first been noted in the US in 1981. Hudson and Reagan had been leading men at the same time in Hollywood. When Rock became sick, the President called him in hospital. Several months later, in September, he publicly spoke the word ‘Aids’. That was a wake-up call for America. On the day of Hudson’s death on October 2, 1985, the US Congress allocated nearly $190 million for Aids research.

Celebrities, those really beloved or respected, can create a kind of ‘it could happen to someone I know’ moment on a huge scale, which can be a turning point in making the public take a situation seriously, and take action.

In this context, Hanks publicly acknowledging his own predicament, and that of his wife, and urging others to stay put, could have been massively effective.

Life after Covid-19 will be different, we all know that.

Right now, we talk about a better, simpler world. It’s hard to know how much of these good intentions will really stick. But our decreased tolerance for tone-deaf narcissism is likely to remain.

Celebrities, you’ve been warned.