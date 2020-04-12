| 10°C Dublin

Is this the end of the age of influence?

Every crisis has its unexpected casualties, says Liadan Hynes. After the banking bust, it was experts: after the coronavirus it might be our faith in celebs, most of whom had missed the mark

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson handled their coronavirus-diagnosis announcement with dignity and calm Expand
Madonna preached that &quot;Covid is the great equaliser&quot; from her bath strewn with rose petals Expand
Lauren Conrad lost the sympathy of frazzled parents when she posted her family&#039;s very tasteful fort-building efforts Expand
Lauren Conrad Expand
JLo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez treated us to home videos of the couple and her kids hanging out on their huge lawn, complete with swimming pool Expand
Pop star Justin Bieber, pictured with his wife Hailey, showed us him playing &#039;the floor is lava&#039; game in his huge house Expand
Idris Elba asked to be tested before starting work on a film Expand
Possibly the most embarrassing celebrity gaffe was from actress Gal Gadot, centre, and her celeb pals, Natalie Portman, left, and Will Ferrell, right, among others, singing John Lennon&rsquo;s &#039;Imagine&#039; from their mansions. Expand
Ellen DeGeneres lost sympathy when she moaned about her rainy view, which included her outdoor infinity pool Expand
JLo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez treated us to home videos complete with swimming pool Expand
The view which Ellen DeGeneres moaned about, which included her outdoor infinity pool Expand
Anthony Hopkins was one of the celebs who got the tone right. He released videos of him playing piano for his cat, Niblo Expand

Liadan Hynes

It started off respectably. Celebrities and their response to coronavirus, that is. Tom Hanks was the first A-lister to get it, and like most things so far in his life, he handled it with dignity. The actor was in Australia when he and his wife, musician and actor Rita Wilson (@ritawilson), were diagnosed with Covid-19 (he was apparently there filming an Elvis biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann — something we can all add to our lists of things to look forward to).

As many of us now do, he took to Instagram to announce the news of the pair’s illness. For those not following Hanx, as he signs off on his posts, the Tom Hanks Instagram persona is a gentle one. Dad jokes, and the man loves his wife, if you had to sum it up.

The couple were hospitalised after testing positive for the virus on March 12. In keeping with his account’s aesthetic — @tomhanks frequently posts pictures of random discarded items, a single glove, a lone shoe, lying forgotten on a road or path — Hanks posted a picture of a rubber glove discarded in a plastic-lined bin, with the caption, “Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches… To play things right, as is needed by the world right now, we were tested for coronavirus, and were found to be positive”.