Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy is pregnant with her first child.

The blogger announced the exciting news on her Instagram today by sharing a number of snaps of her and her husband David Fitzpatrick posing on the beach.

In the first image, she is seen holding a baby scan while her husband shows off a babygro, and of course, their beloved dog Jake joins for the joyous photoshoot.

Terrie captioned the images: “We have been keeping a little secret Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten! Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!”

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.

Fellow blogger Georgie Crawford wrote: “Such brilliant news so happy for you both” followed by a slew of love heart emojis.

Suzanne Jackson, a close friend of Terrie and a well-known influencer, commented: “Yay!!! I’m so so happy for you both!! Terrie you’re going to be an amazing mummy and @davidfitz1986 you an amazing daddy. Such wonderful news. CONGRATULATIONS.”

Stylist Darren Kennedy said: “Awww congrats! Fab news.”

Terrie previously spoke about how she felt pressure to start a family following her Portugal wedding in 2019.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the 31-year-old said: “At the beginning of our marriage I felt a lot of pressure.

“But we have our plan and stuck with it and I'm very happy with my decisions. It's important to not make a decision based on external pressures”.



