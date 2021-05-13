| 13.2°C Dublin

Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy is pregnant with her first child

Ciara O'Loughlin

Irish influencer Terrie McEvoy is pregnant with her first child. 

The blogger announced the exciting news on her Instagram today by sharing a number of snaps of her and her husband David Fitzpatrick posing on the beach.

In the first image, she is seen holding a baby scan while her husband shows off a babygro, and of course, their beloved dog Jake joins for the joyous photoshoot.

Terrie captioned the images: “We have been keeping a little secret Our little family has been growing and we are absolutely smitten! Mam, Dad & big brother Jake can’t wait to meet you baby!!”

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.

Fellow blogger Georgie Crawford wrote: “Such brilliant news so happy for you both” followed by a slew of love heart emojis.

Suzanne Jackson, a close friend of Terrie and a well-known influencer, commented: “Yay!!! I’m so so happy for you both!! Terrie you’re going to be an amazing mummy and @davidfitz1986 you an amazing daddy. Such wonderful news. CONGRATULATIONS.”

Stylist Darren Kennedy said: “Awww congrats! Fab news.”

Terrie previously spoke about how she felt pressure to start a family following her Portugal wedding in 2019.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the 31-year-old said: “At the beginning of our marriage I felt a lot of pressure.

“But we have our plan and stuck with it and I'm very happy with my decisions. It's important to not make a decision based on external pressures”.


