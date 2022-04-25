Irish actor Paul Mescal sports a pair of Kildare GAA shorts at Coachella

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones with a fan at Coachella.

Irish actor Paul Mescal has been photographed sporting a pair of Kildare GAA shorts at Coachella.

The 26-year-old was one of many stars who attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

The former Kildare minor football captain and Maynooth native has once again got fans talking about the famous shorts.

The Normal People star, who played Connell Waldron, made O'Neill's shorts one of the most sought-after fashion items of 2020.

Fans were quick to spot the Kildare GAA logo in a picture of the star alongside Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The pair posed for a picture with a fan at the renowned festival where guests get creative with their outfit choices.

Mescal was also there to support his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers who was performing at the event.

A so-called ‘Paul Mescal effect’ contributed to a 20pc increase in the sales of O’Neills shorts in 2020.

Last year, O’Neills director Paul Towell estimated that the Mescal effect “brought the O'Neills brand to a wider audience”.

During 2020, the firm sent Mr Mescal a complimentary pack of sportswear along with an O'Neills All-Ireland football which he was seen using in kick-about in Hyde Park, London.

Many people took to social media to comment on his attire, one Twitter user wrote: “Paul Mescal has evolved into his final form by wearing @KildareGAA shorts to Coachella.”

Another user wrote: “You can take the man out of Kildare, but you can’t take the Kildare out of the man!! G’wan the Lillywhites!!”

While another wrote: “Paul mescal wearing Kildare GAA shorts to Coachella the big Irish head on him.”