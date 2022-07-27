| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Instagram’s pivot to video is disrespectful to influencers

Olivia Petter

As Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian call for Instagram to ‘stop trying to be TikTok’ and influencers say the platform is hindering their careers, Olivia Petter asks if this is the end of our love affair with Instagram

Kim Kardashian Expand

Close

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

One of my closest friends has announced her engagement to the world. But I know nothing about it. “You’ve not seen the post?” another friend asks me, incredulous at my ignorance. No, I tell her. Not until I search for my friend’s Instagram profile and tap to view her feed. There, I find it has more than 100 likes and a fair few congratulatory comments. In other words: an important post. How had I missed it?

I’m not the only person asking this question. In fact, missing grid posts – and noticing a significant drop in engagement on them – is something Instagram users have been lamenting for quite some time. For obvious reasons, it’s something that social media influencers and people with significant online followings in particular have been complaining about. They’ve accused the platform of hiding posts that don’t include video, with the latter gaining the most traction.

Most Watched

Privacy