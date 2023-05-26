Influencer Niamh Cullen says she’d ‘burn up in flames’ if she got married in a church

The Dubliner got engaged to her longtime love Jamie Gill in December while out Christmas shopping

Influencer Niamh Cullen has joked that she’d “burn up in flames” if she got married in a church.

The Dubliner got engaged to her longtime love Jamie Gill in December while out Christmas shopping.

Speaking on Louise Cooney’s Open Book podcast, Niamh lifted the lid on some of their wedding plans, explaining that the couple are hoping to get married next year.

She also recalled how Jamie told his parents that they would be having a church wedding – much to her surprise.

“I looked at him and I was like ‘What? Jamie I’m not getting married in a church’. I’m not a practising Catholic, I’m sorry, like all my friends got married in churches, I’m all for it but [it’s not] for me,” she said.

“Jamie’s dad’s looking at me from the corner of his eye and he’s like shook at me and I was like ‘I’ll burn up in flames in that church, if I’m at the altar I’ll catch smoke!’ So if I’m getting married in a church you’re going to have a bucket of water ready.

“I feel like we’re definitely going to get married abroad, hopefully, maybe the end of next year, we’ll see how finances are – I also want to get a house, I’m wanting it all, so we’re just going to have to see, who knows.”

Niamh also admitted that she had her suspicions that Jamie was going to propose to her because he was “acting a little bit funny that week” and doing things he wouldn’t usually do.

“He was kind of encouraging me to go on Instagram, he was like ‘You should go on Instagram and address a few things, tell people why you’ve been upset and sad’.”

“He wanted a clean slate so when we woke [the day after the proposal], he was so cute, he booked The Shelbourne for us, and we woke up the next day and he was just like ‘Are you getting loads of lovely messages?’ and I was like ‘Yeah’.”

“I said to him, ‘It’s so nice, I’m getting people who are still commenting on how I shared about my mental health’ and he was like ‘Yeah that’s why I was encouraging you, I really wanted you to have such a clean slate’ and I was like ‘That’s just so cute of you to think that’.”