In this era of all-powerful modern celebrities, you can bet that it’s Meghan and Harry calling the shots with Oprah

The days of young stars like Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears being subjected to aggressive inquisitions are thankfully over, but don’t expect any probing questions when the Sussexes appear next month on the iconic US chatshow

Close

Harry and Meghan announce that they are expecting their second child. Photo by Misan Harriman

Ed Power Email

As befits their status as post-Royal royalty, Harry and Meghan have announced plans for an exclusive sit-down interview with the queen of the celebrity chin-wag, Oprah Winfrey.

While details of the tete-a-tete remain vague, topics for discussion will almost certainly include news that they are expecting for a second time and their ‘Megxit’ exile from Planet Windsor.

They will also no doubt have an opportunity to speak about the privileges and responsibilities of their position. And to reaffirm their love for one another, and their desire to bring good to the world.

