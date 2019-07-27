Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave his blessing as showbiz and politics came together for the wedding of former Fair City star Jenny Dixon and Fine Gael TD Tom Neville.

In Pictures: Taoiseach among 170 guests as Fair City's Jenny Dixon weds TD Tom Neville

Leo was joined by his partner Matt Barrett and 170 other guests as they watched a Jenny (35), walking down the aisle with her father Tony.

Minister for Housing,PLanning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy pictured with his friend Chloe Townsend before Tom Neville TD married Jenny Dixon at Corpus Christi Church on Home Farm Rd in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 27/7/19

Her mother Pamela looked on as bridesmaids Romy Carroll, Maeve O’Brien and Alice McAlinden helped officiate at the wedding in Corpus Christi church in Drumcondra, Dublin.

Tom was accompanied by his best man and two groomsmen and had his father Dan, a former TD himself, watching on.

Jenny’s gorgeous dress was designed by Paula King at Dublin based Tamem Michael.

Her dress featured pockets, antique lace detail on the cathedral-length train and it was finished with plain and diamante buttons down the back.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett pictured with Eoghan Murphy , after Tom Neville TD married Jenny Dixon at Corpus Christi Church on Home Farm Rd in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 27/7/19

“I’m so happy and bowled over that Jenny said yes to marrying me,” beamed Tom (43), who’s a TD for Limerick county.

Several of Jenny’s former colleagues from Fair City joined her on the big day, including George McMahon (Mondo), Dave O’Sullivan (Decco), Bryan Murray (Bob) and Una Crawford O’Brien (Renee).

Tom and Jenny are keeping details of their honeymoon a closely guarded secret and the pair have also done a magazine deal with RSVP.

Kate O Connell TD pictured before Tom Neville TD married Jenny Dixon at Corpus Christi Church on Home Farm Rd in Dublin.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 27/7/19

