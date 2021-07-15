| 15.6°C Dublin

In pictures: Stars of international cinema flaunt their style as Cannes Film Festival gets political

Stella Maxwell arrives at the premiere of the film 'France' at the 74th international Cannes film festival. AP Expand

The Cannes Film Festival will show a new documentary on Friday chronicling the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and shining a light on protesters' stories, in a surprise addition to the line-up for the cinema showcase.

"Revolution of Our Times," by native Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow, follows several protesters and documents clashes with police.

China introduced a sweeping national security law a year ago to crack down on what it deems subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, and cinemas, universities and art galleries have cancelled screenings or exhibitions of protest-related works.

The Hong Kong government recently enacted new guidelines that allow authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security.

The festival wraps up on Saturday after the awarding of the Palme d’Or.

Mellow yellow: Tamara Kalinic attends the &quot;France&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

Stella Rocha and Hofit Golan attend the &quot;France&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

James Turlington attends the &quot;Haut Et Fort (Casablanca Beats)&quot; screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty Expand

Amy Jackson attends the &quot;A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

Hana Cross attends the &quot;A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

Songwriter Warren Ellis, of The Bad Seeds, attends the &quot;La Panthere Des Neiges&quot; photocall. Picture: Getty Expand

Rose Bertram attends the &quot;A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

Tilda Swinton's daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attends the screening of &quot;Memoria&quot;. Picture: Getty Expand

Tilda Swinton hugs a guest as she attends the &quot;Memoria&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

Georgina Rodriguez attends the &quot;France&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

Memphis Depay attends the &quot;France&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

Stella Maxwell attends the &quot;France&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

Fancy Alexandersson attends the &quot;Les Olympiades (Paris 13th District)&quot; screening. Picture: Getty Expand

