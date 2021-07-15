In pictures: Stars of international cinema flaunt their style as Cannes Film Festival gets political

Stella Maxwell arrives at the premiere of the film 'France' at the 74th international Cannes film festival. AP

The Cannes Film Festival will show a new documentary on Friday chronicling the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and shining a light on protesters' stories, in a surprise addition to the line-up for the cinema showcase.

"Revolution of Our Times," by native Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow, follows several protesters and documents clashes with police.

China introduced a sweeping national security law a year ago to crack down on what it deems subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, and cinemas, universities and art galleries have cancelled screenings or exhibitions of protest-related works.

The Hong Kong government recently enacted new guidelines that allow authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security.

The festival wraps up on Saturday after the awarding of the Palme d’Or.

Expand Close Mellow yellow: Tamara Kalinic attends the "France" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mellow yellow: Tamara Kalinic attends the "France" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Stella Rocha and Hofit Golan attend the "France" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stella Rocha and Hofit Golan attend the "France" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close James Turlington attends the "Haut Et Fort (Casablanca Beats)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James Turlington attends the "Haut Et Fort (Casablanca Beats)" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Amy Jackson attends the "A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amy Jackson attends the "A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Hana Cross attends the "A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hana Cross attends the "A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Songwriter Warren Ellis, of The Bad Seeds, attends the "La Panthere Des Neiges" photocall. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Songwriter Warren Ellis, of The Bad Seeds, attends the "La Panthere Des Neiges" photocall. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Rose Bertram attends the "A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rose Bertram attends the "A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Tilda Swinton's daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attends the screening of "Memoria". Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tilda Swinton's daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attends the screening of "Memoria". Picture: Getty

Expand Close Tilda Swinton hugs a guest as she attends the "Memoria" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tilda Swinton hugs a guest as she attends the "Memoria" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Georgina Rodriguez attends the "France" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Georgina Rodriguez attends the "France" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Memphis Depay attends the "France" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Memphis Depay attends the "France" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Stella Maxwell attends the "France" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stella Maxwell attends the "France" screening. Picture: Getty

Expand Close Fancy Alexandersson attends the "Les Olympiades (Paris 13th District)" screening. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fancy Alexandersson attends the "Les Olympiades (Paris 13th District)" screening. Picture: Getty



