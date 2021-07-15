In pictures: Stars of international cinema flaunt their style as Cannes Film Festival gets political

The Cannes Film Festival will show a new documentary on Friday chronicling the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and shining a light on protesters' stories, in a surprise addition to the line-up for the cinema showcase.
"Revolution of Our Times," by native Hong Kong filmmaker Kiwi Chow, follows several protesters and documents clashes with police.
China introduced a sweeping national security law a year ago to crack down on what it deems subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, and cinemas, universities and art galleries have cancelled screenings or exhibitions of protest-related works.
The Hong Kong government recently enacted new guidelines that allow authorities to censor films on the basis of safeguarding national security.
The festival wraps up on Saturday after the awarding of the Palme d’Or.