In Pictures: Celebrities hit the red carpet in Dublin for James Bond movie premiere

Alan Hughes pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Glenda Gilson and Rob MacNaughton pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Blathnaid Treacy and Charlie Moon pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Marty Whelan with son Thomas pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Deric Hartigan pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Adam Maryniak and Brendan Courtney pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

James Patrice pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Erica Cody ictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin. No Time To Die is in cinemas across Ireland from Thursday September 30th. Picture Andres Poveda

Keith Barry and wife Mairead Foley pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Baz Ashmawy pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Grace Mongey pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin Picture Andres Poveda

Laura Nolan pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda

Doireann Garrihy pictured at the Irish premiere of No Time To Die at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture Andres Poveda

The new James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ had its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night – while celebrities in Ireland hit the red carpet in Dublin.

The Irish premiere took place at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin, and was attended by an invite-only audience, including heathcare workers who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 months.

Celebrities attending included Grace Mongey, Brendan Courtney, Doireann Garrihy and Blaithnead Treacy.

‘No Time to Die’ was the first major release to be postponed when cinemas were forced to close early last year. It skipped the streaming services some films opted for, instead waiting for its big screen debut.

According to current restrictions, cinemas are currently permitted to operate at 60pc capacity for vaccinated moviegoers.

‘No Time To Die’ is in cinemas across Ireland from Thursday September 30.

In London, Daniel Craig received a royal send-off as he said farewell to James Bond at the star-studded No Time To Die premiere in London.

The actor was joined by royalty at the glitzy event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Craig, 53, appears as 007 for a final time in No Time To Die, leaving behind a career-defining role he first played in 2006's Casino Royale.

He made a colourful arrival on his last red carpet as Bond, wearing a dark pink suede dinner jacket over a white shirt and black bow tie.

Kate, 39, cut an elegant figure while accompanying William to the premiere.

She glittered in a gold, beaded Jenny Packham gown, complete with cape. William, also 39, wore a dark tuxedo.

Camilla, 74, wore a light blue dress with a delicate beaded overlay, while Charles, 72, was also in a tuxedo.

Craig was pictured speaking with the royal guests at the premiere.

His co-stars were also in attendance to celebrate his time as Bond.

Lashana Lynch appears in No Time To Die as a secret agent who inherits the 007 title from Craig's character.

The 33-year-old turned heads in a flowing yellow strapless gown.

Lea Seydoux was another of the film's stars at the premiere.

The French actress - who plays Madeleine Swann in the franchise - wore a shimmering silver gown complete with a flowing cape.

Cuban-Spanish star Ana de Armas is making her Bond debut in No Time To Die.

The 33-year-old cut a typically glamorous figure in a dark dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Naomie Harris plays Moneypenny.

She wore a low-cut gown for the premiere.

Dame Judi Dench played spy chief M in the Bond franchise, most recently in 2015's Spectre.

The venerated actress, 86, joined her former co-stars on Tuesday, arriving in a glittering black jacket.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was drafted in to help with the No Time To Die script.

The Fleabag star and creator wore a glittering black jumpsuit for the premiere.

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland, 78, was another star in attendance.

The Swedish actress - who appeared alongside Sir Roger Moore in 1974's The Man With The Golden Gun - arrived in a dark outfit.

Pop sensation Billie Eilish was also pictured in London.

The 19-year-old Grammy winner performed the film's title track.

Additional reporting: PA