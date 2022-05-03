In pictures: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz debut as married couple at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham, left, and Nicola Peltz attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, U.S., May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Brooklyn, 23, son of David and Victoria Beckham, wed Transformers star Peltz last month in a star-studded ceremony at her family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Guests at the wedding included tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.
Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Beckham said: “It’s so much fun. Marrying your best mate, it’s the best.
“We feel like we’re on a play date forever,” added Peltz.
The model and photographer opted for a sheer shirt and a cream suit from Valentino’s creative director Pier Paulo Piccioli, while his wife wore a flowing, off-the-shoulder fuchsia gown.
“Usually I go with a plain black suit. But this time I went (with) a sheer shirt and cream suit. Pierpaolo always kills it,” Beckham told Vogue.
Peltz said of her own outfit: “I’m so honoured. Every time I get to wear one of his dresses I’m so excited. You feel like a princess in them.”