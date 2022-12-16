Imelda May and Glen Hansard speak of heartache of losing their mothers as they perform A Fairytale of New York on Late Late Show

Glen Hansard and Imelda May have body spoken of the heartache of losing their mothers as they appeared on the Late Late Show and performed A Fairytale Of New York.

May spoke of the heartache of heading into another Christmas without her beloved mother who died last year.

Appearing alongside fellow Dublin singer and former Frames frontman Glen Hansard on RTÉ One’s The Late Late Show, she revealed that the loss of her mother Madge Clabby last November aged 94 is still hard to deal with.

"It’s horrible,” she told host Ryan Tubridy of spending the first Christmas without Covid restrictions without her mother.

"No one can prepare you for losing your mammy. I feel like I’m about ten walking around all the time. I’ve turned back into a child , I just want my mammy,” she said.

Hansard, whose mother Catherine died in a nursing home during the first Covid lockdown, revealed that he gave his mother’s engagement ring shortly after her death to his partner Maire Saaritsa and the pair will be married within the next fortnight.

He said he is delighted to have become a father for the first time at the age of 52 when their son Christy was born in October.

Meanwhile, the pair will be taking part in the first live ‘Big Busk’ on Grafton Street since the pandemic on Christmas Eve alongside Bono to raise vital funds for the Simon Community homeless charity.

And to give the studio audience a taste of what they can expect on the night, they performed a rousing version of The Pogues’ Christmas classic A Fairytale of New York.

The song has become a hardy perennial source of Christmas controversy over the past few years over the inclusion of the word ‘f****t’ in the lyrics, although most broadcasters do not censor it.

But May sang “you cheap lousy crack head” instead, acknowledging the lyrical tweak with a laugh mid-song.

Hansard, meanwhile, paid tribute to Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan who was recently hospitalised with a brain infection but is now back home recovering.

May and Hansard also played Hansard’s song Bird Of Sorrow and later he and Marketa Irglova performed Falling Slowly from their film Once which won an Oscar for best music in 2006.