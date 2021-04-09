‘I’m the happiest I’ve ever been’- Laura Whitmore says she feels guilty for being so happy after giving birth to her first child

Laura Whitmore said she feels guilty for being the happiest she’s ever been after giving birth to her first child.

The Irish presenter took to Instagram today to ask her followers to not compare all new mothers, as she was told she would “feel sh*t” in the first few weeks, but that isn’t the case.

Laura and her husband Iain Sterling have not yet announced the name of their baby daughter.

The Love Island presenter publicly confirmed the birth of her baby girl with comedian Iain Stirling last Friday after posting on social media.

Taking to Instagram today, the Bray native posted a cute snap of herself cuddling her new arrival while enjoying an ice cream.

She wrote: “Little tip for speaking to new mums... everyone has a different experience so please don’t put your opinion or expectation on them.

"I’ve been told I won’t be able to leave the house and should feel shit. But, I actually feel the best I’ve felt ever and the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life.

"And maybe feel a bit guilty for feeling good as I’ve been told I shouldn’t. But I’ve created something incredible."

The new mother said she had a positive and natural birth and is thankful that her little girl – whose name she has not yet revealed publicly – has taken well to breastfeeding.

“I had a positive natural birth with thankfully no complications and a baby that LOVES the boob (and jaysus those boobs are looking good!),” she added.

"Also a supportive partner who loves changing dirty nappies (well at least he does them anyway!) I am lucky that’s my truth at the moment- I’m sure there will be tougher days.

"But, you should never compare yourself to anyone else as your journey is specific to you. Stop comparing bodies and situations.

"My body is not here for your comparison so please don’t judge it. Support other women, it doesn’t knock you - in fact it empowers you. Just a thought x.”

Laura is believed to have given birth about two weeks ago after she did not present her BBC radio show as usual on the Sunday before last.

And the Bray-born presenter and her husband, a comedian and narrator on Love Island, looked proud and relaxed with their newborn as they went for coffee in London on Thursday after.

The couple got married in Dublin last November and shared their first photo of the wedding on New Year’s Day. Laura then confirmed they were due to have a baby.

