'I'm taking time to step back and think about what actually matters' - Lucy Kennedy on working during lockdown

Virgin Media presenter Lucy Kennedy has said working from home has made her realise that she "worked too hard" in the past and is now enjoying spending quality time with her children.

Due to the current public health restrictions, Lucy is working from the comfort of her dining room table. Her kids sometimes pop in to make an appearance on her Radio Nova breakfast show, but she doesn't mind and is instead embracing the chaos.

“I'm doing brekkie radio in the morning and then I'm kind of homeschooling, cooking, cleaning, wiping bottoms in the afternoon. It’s just really weird, but I am adjusting,” she told Independent.ie.

“What I have noticed is that I kind of realised that maybe I worked too hard. In the past, I literally at one point was hosting Ireland's Got Talent, and Livin' with Lucy, and being on the radio show all pretty much after giving birth. Now I'm able to kind of step back and go right, what actually matters?”

Before there was Ireland’s Got Talent, Radio Nova and Livin’ with Lucy, the broadcaster worked as a runner, a researcher, and a production assistant. This is where Lucy says she learned all the tricks of her trade before she eventually got her big TV break in 2006, co-hosting the Podge and Rodge show.

“I did a course in television and then I went straight out. My first job was a runner on the Weakest Link, that's when I bought Eamon Dunphy a foot spa, and I'd pretty much go from job to job as a freelancer. Then I became a researcher, then I was a production assistant and I worked my way up.

"I was kind of working for a couple of months and then on the dole, working for a couple of months, then on the dole. And after a while, it did get to me. I was watching all my pals drive off in their company cars and their phones that there I was panicking about did I have enough petrol."

“But at the same time, I learned my trade so having worked behind the scenes, I know what the cameraman wants, I know what the lightning person wants because I respect everyone's job because I was that person.”

Livin' with Lucy, a show that follows her as she moves in with different celebrities, quickly became a hit with Irish audiences when it first aired in 2008.

When asked if she has become pals with any stars she met through the show, she rambles off a list of A-list ex roommates she texts every now and then, but said she has at times had to switch her phone onto airplane mode because 'The Only Way is Essex' star, Gemma Collins began texting her during the early hours of the morning.

"We kind of stayed in touch for a while, but then she would text me at crazy hours, telling me that she was connecting to the moon and that her fortune teller wanted to talk to me. I thought, ‘Ah here, good luck to ya.’ For a while, I had to put my phone on flight mode.

"She really is a total diva, but so lovable and such fun that she just gets away with it."

Although Lucy has lived with an array of famous faces from Ireland and the UK, she is most excited to talk about what it is like to live with husband Richard Governey and their three children, Holly, Jack and Jess, while in lockdown.

She said she and Richard are a perfect match because he is “everything I’m not”.

“He's actually very easy to live with but obviously I'd never say it to his face,” she jokes, “he's calm, gentle, very funny but he's kind of quiet. Without being too Enid Blyton about it, he’s my best friend, and if I was to go through this with anyone it would be him."

Livin’ with Lucy was due to return to TV screens in September, but production could now be delayed due to the coronavirus restrictions.

“We just have to wait and see what the craic is with the ol' Covid-19 regulations is because obviously if I’m living with somebody I would like to kind of get close to them. It’s just a case of when do we film, and how do we do it,” she said

The show is one of three television projects the presenter has had to put on hold, including two new shows that are still in the pipeline.

She can't reveal too much about her newest projects yet, but said: "It's all unfortunately on pause because there was an audience involved, so that’s not a runner now, or at but I would like to think it would still go ahead, at least for the near future.”

In the meantime, Lucy has partnered with Danone Ireland for their ‘Simply What Matters’ campaign. She said she often opts for the yogurts as she likes to make "quick and wise' choices when at the supermarket.

Online Editors