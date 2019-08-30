Nadia Forde has revealed that moving back to Ireland is “definitely on the cards” for her and her family.

'I'm still figuring out how to navigate motherhood' - Nadia Forde on married life, moving back to Ireland and raising a child

Currently based in the UK, the model said that she and Welsh rugby player husband, Dominic Day are considering moving to Ireland after previously moving from Japan to Australia, and then to England over the past three years.

She told Independent.ie: “It’s something that we speak about often. We love coming back here and we love spending time back here. I think it’s definitely on the cards, it’s just right now both of our careers happen to be set in the UK so that’s where we need to be right now.”

In June, the actress tied the knot with Dom during a dreamy Italian wedding. Almost two months after their big day, Nadia advises brides-to-be to focus on why they’re getting married, and not to “sweat the small stuff”.



“When I look back on the day the moments that stand out to me are the actual getting married, you know celebrating it with Dom and my family, my friends and my loved ones,” she said.

“I can’t even tell you what the place setting looked like or what the order of service looked like I just think that they aren’t things that you take away from the day. Don’t let it stress you out, don’t stress the small stuff.”

It’s been a busy time for the pair, who also welcomed their baby daughter, Wyatt Riley Day in October. The model revealed that she has yet to find a balance between working and “navigating” motherhood.

“I think for me it’s just about finding the balance between being a mom and finding what I love to do. I want her to grow up and see me have my own career and my own job. For me it’s just having those projects that I work on, so whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the camera or producing, just storytelling or creating in general, “ she said.

“I’m in a really lucky situation, when I’m not filming something or if I’m not working on something I can take time out and be with her 100 pc. Then when the right projects come up for me to work on, if it’s a six-week shoot, eight-week shoot, three-month shoot I can go and do that.

“I’m still finding the balance, she’s only just gone 10 months, I’m still figuring out how to navigate motherhood and to go back slowly to work myself. For the right projects, I will,” she told Independent.ie.

The 30-year-old added that since the arrival of little Wyatt, she feels like she is “very much a part of a family”.

“I guess I just really feel like I’m in that phase of my life where this is the time of myself and Dom’s life. We’re creating something to leave for Wyatt. I just feel very much apart of a family, my own family. It’s a really lovely feeling.”

This week, Nadia flew back to Dublin to partner with TK Maxx on its annual. ‘Give up Clothes for Good’ campaign. The initiative, in support of Enable Ireland, encourages people all over the country to donate pre-loved, quality clothes, accessories and homeware to raise funds to support vital services for children and young people with disabilities.

Customers can donate a bag of quality clothes, accessories or homeware at special donation points in any TK Maxx store across Ireland. Each bag could raise up to €20 for Enable Ireland, with donations accepted all year round.

