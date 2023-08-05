‘I’m ready for the Bond comparisons’ – Jamie Dornan on Fifty Shades, The Troubles and his first spy role
About to hit screens as an MI6 agent in new Netflix blockbuster Heart of Stone, the Belfast star says he’s ready for the 007 comparisons. Here, he talks rejection, Fifty Shades and depictions of the Troubles
A thick beard, scratched pensively between questions, cannot hide the extraordinary handsomeness of Jamie Dornan. The soft voice, chiselled cheekbones and huge, soulful eyes are unmistakable. A former model, he made his acting breakthrough in The Fall, an operatically grim BBC drama in which he played the mild-mannered maniac Paul Spector.