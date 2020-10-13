'I'm just hoping things improve soon' - Rosanna Davison worries family won't be able to meet her 'miracle twins' due to Covid restrictions

‘ABSOLUTELY THRILLED’: Rosanna and Wesley with their daughter Sophia. Rosanna is expecting twin boys in November

Rosanna Davison is worried that her family won't be able to meet her "miracle twins" that are due in November, due to Level 3 restrictions.

The model has also been attending scans alone, as with Covid-19 restrictions her husband Wesley Quirke isn't allowed to join her.

After suffering from 14 pregnancy losses, the influencer welcomed a baby girl called Sophia into the world last year via a surrogate.

Now, the former Miss World is carrying her “miracle twin” boys, who are due to be born in November.

Rosanna and her husband said they couldn’t describe it as anything but a “miracle” after having so much heartbreak in the past.

Due to being considered a high-risk pregnancy, she has been going for scans every two weeks to check on the twins.

As her husband Wes can’t attend the appointments due to Covid-19 restrictions, she has been taking the videos to show him.

With her due-date just weeks away, Rosanna admitted that she’s nervous that her loved ones won’t get to meet the new arrivals.

“I was able to see my parents regularly up until Level 3 was introduced as they live in Wicklow, but my two brothers live in London so it’s been tough not seeing them,” she told The Irish Mirror.

“I’m just really hoping things improve soon and the whole family can meet our babies after they’re born.”

However, Rosanna said that the thought of welcoming her baby boys into the world in November is keeping her spirits high.

“Meeting my two new sons is what I’m most excited for, and all of those gorgeous newborn snuggles,” she said.

“It’s hard to know what to expect from Christmas this year, but we’ll have the best gift of all at home with us.”

The Dubliner said her “heart breaks” thinking about women going through pregnancy loss alone during the pandemic.

“My heart breaks for the women and couples who have received bad news this year and haven’t had their partners by their sides,” she said.

“Although I do appreciate why it’s so critical for maternity hospitals to be kept safe and for the doctors, nurses and midwives to be protected from the virus too.

“I’m grateful to know that I’ll be giving birth in a strict and safe environment.”

Online Editors