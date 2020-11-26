‘I would of course take the Covid vaccine’ – Ryan Tubridy

RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy said he would not hesitate to get the Covid-19 vaccine when it comes available.

He also revealed that he was really worried about his mother Catherine (79) during the first lockdown.

The presenter, who will step into the spotlight for the Late Late Toy Show on Friday night, had Coronavirus last March.

But unlike his counterpart Claire Byrne, he has fortunately not suffered any long-term symptoms and said he that “of course” he would jump at the chance to get the vaccine.

Read More

“I was very lucky with the Covid experience that I had and that is to say, some people had it really bad and they had a long Covid. I had a very small version of Covid. I had a persistent cough, I only remembered recently I had a bad wheeze and a shortness of breathing,” he said.

“But I didn’t have to take a pill, no mediation, I didn’t have to go to bed, I wasn’t tired or anything like that. So I took the two weeks to self-isolate and that was it and then back to work as soon as humanly possible so I was OK. But in terms of the long-term effects of Covid, I don’t believe I have any. But if I do anything untoward, I'll blame it on that.”

He said he’s hopeful that better times lie ahead once our Government starts rolling out the vaccine to members of the public.

“I think the vaccine is coming, the cavalry is coming and I think the world is going to be a much better, brighter place in a few months time,” he said.

“And I think we’ll be going to gigs, going to matches. I am very optimistic about the near future. I think we’re going to be fine and everything’s going to taste and look and feel better than ever before.”

He said that while the chances of reinfection in a person are slim, he still takes every precaution when it comes to protecting himself from the virus.

Tubridy, whose show will celebrate the works of Roald Dahl tomorrow night on the Late Late Toy Show, also paid tribute to the support of his tight-knit family including his

two daughters aged 15 and 21 as well as his mother Catherine.

“I was bowled over by their determination and kindness. That was lovely,” he said.

“Certainly my own immediate family have been amazing. Some people go for pints, I go for double, which is pints and therapy combined. My mother is nearly 80–years-old and the first lockdown was really hard for her.

“It was really, really tough and I was worried about her and I missed her, even though she only lives up the road. To me, she reflected all the men and women in Ireland of that age who deserve our gratitude because they stayed in.

“That is a horrible thing to do to them. I was bowled over by her and my family. I have found that it has been a very moving and humbling experience. I think I have learned a lot of life lessons from the pandemic.”

Tomorrow night will see Tubridy taking on the role of The Fantastic Mr Fox as he themes the show around the best-known works of Dahl.

Always one of the most-watched shows of the year, he revealed that he had to fight tooth-and-nail to make it happen in 2020 due to restrictions.

Read More

Online Editors