‘I wasn’t about to pass up the opportunity of a dander through Dublin with Sylvester Stallone’

Frank Mitchell

Sylvester Stallone (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Expand

Sylvester Stallone (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

I finally made it back to a restaurant this week and found it to be a pleasure. Excellent service deserving of a healthy tip. I thought I’d been generous enough until I saw a high roller put on a show of how to do it in a very public way.

Calling over the young waiter he ripped two fifty pound notes from a wad in his pocket and flashed them under the lights for everyone to see. Praising the food he turned on his heel and left with his family. It was a bit Del Boyish but the joy on the young lad’s face was a delight to see.

It reminded me of the only time I was tipped by a diner in a restaurant and I wasn’t even working there. The editor at UTV sent me to Dublin to cover the opening of Planet Hollywood. The Celtic Tiger had started to roar and the city was buzzing.

