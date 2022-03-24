‘I was disappointed’ – Joanne McNally isn’t happy that Vogue Williams is having a boy

Joanne McNally has said that she’s not happy that her best pal Vogue Williams is having another boy.

The comedian, who hosts podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me alongside the TV presenter, said she just “loves little girls.”

Vogue, who is already mum to Theodore (3) and Gigi (1) is expecting her third baby with husband Spencer Matthews this April.

“Vogue also.. she's also going to have three kids in like three minutes,” she told Suzanne Kane on 98FM.

“[She’s] imminently due. April. I am a godparent yeah. It's a boy.

“I was disappointed, I love little girls.

“Yeah, but... Vogue's child is getting… this boy, he's getting dressed in ballerinas stuff regardless. I don't care.

“He’s getting heels… heels and pints,” she joked.

“She’s a machine,” Joanne added.

“No like to be honest, a lot of the time I forgot she's pregnant because I haven't seen her physically in so long. And because I've been here, I've been here since January, so we're always zooming on podcasts. And so she never gets pregnant in the face. God damn her.”

It comes as the pair are in talks for a travel show.

“I'm like a kind of deranged Katherine Thomas,” she said.

“I’d actually love to do a travel show. I think there's talk of me and Vogue doing some sort of travel show.”

“I think there's something going on. I mean there are bits about that. It's like us exploring wellness and travel,” she explained.

Joanne is currently on a sell out stand up tour across Ireland and says that her podcast with Vogue has helped to rocket launch her comedy career in the UK.

“So I don’t listen back to it, so I know the podcast does well. And I know that's why we're selling, but also, do you know what, if the podcast disappeared tomorrow it's.. while it's great craic doing it and we really enjoy it it's kinda gotten me into the ears of way more people now.

“So I'm able to tour on my own in Ireland and in the UK.

“The podcast is doing me great service in the UK, especially because the goal was to kind of crack the UK because you know, there's a lot of work over there.

“So I've got a UK tour starting in May,” she added.