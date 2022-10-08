‘I was an absolute floater’ – Joanne McNally says she ‘fell’ into comedy by accident

Ireland’s ‘Queen of Comedy’ Joanne McNally says she ‘fell’ into comedy by accident.

The 39-year-old native of Killiney, south county Dublin and former co-host of RTE’s ‘The Republic of Telly’ said she decided to go into stand-up comedy after spending seven years studying for a three-year arts degree at college.

“I was an absolute floater,” she told Ryan Tubridy on Friday’s Late Late Show on RTE.

“This happened by accident.”

She said she was 33 years old when she performed her first stand-up comedy routine and was still living with her mother when she was 35 whom she said was “embarrassed” by her career choice.

“I fell into comedy completely by accident,” she said.

However after a successful run of 63 performances at Dublin’s Vicar Street for a largely female audience and two sold-out shows at Dublin’s Three Arena next year for her wildly successful podcast ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ alongside Vogue Williams, she said she is happy the way things have turned out.

“There’s definitely a giant cohort of women who aren’t being serviced,” she said of comedy appealing to women.

“I guess there’s an honesty there which is an accident. It feels almost tribal,” she said.

She added that her audience at the Vicar Street shows, who are treated to a glass of Prosecco, are there for a fun night out.

“It’s definitely a hen party vibe,” she said. “They’re out out.”

As for her podcast, she said she is taken aback by its success, which she attributes to her ‘chemistry’ with Vogue.

“We just got so lucky,” she said.

“We didn’t work hard. I won’t lie, we just got lucky, we have really good chemistry,” she said, adding she is honoured to have been named one as one of several Godmothers to Vogue’s baby Otto although she joked there are around nine other Godmothers for the baby ahead of her.