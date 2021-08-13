Eden McAllister has a busy month ahead.

Apart from being a finalist in the 2021 Miss Great Britain competition, the 22-year-old graduate is also starting a Masters degree in law at Queen’s University, Belfast.

At first glance, it’s an enviable combination of brains and beauty.

But the Belfast native — who was born with spina bifida — revealed that she has had to overcome debilitating self-esteem issues and, later in her school days, sustained periods of bullying and vicious online abuse which at times threatened to ruin her mental health.

After coping with all that, post-grad courses and beauty pageants are unlikely to faze her.

Indeed Eden, who recently secured a First in her Criminology and Forensic Science degree at Northumbria University, told the Belfast Telegraph that she actually used the bullying and trolling experiences to help make her mentally stronger.

“I was determined not to let it bring me down or affect me in the long run,” she said.

“I told myself that these people were actually giving me stepping stones towards make me a stronger person.”

Although the Miss GB final in Leicester is something to look forward to, as far as family pride is concerned it’s unlikely to eclipse Eden’s graduation ceremony, nearly 200 miles away in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Mum Amanda Stewart, who works in the print industry, and businessman dad Mark McAllister are delighted with their daughter’s scholastic achievements, as are stepfather Rob Stewart — the Belfast Giants assistant coach — and Emma’s half brother Mack Stewart (17).

A competitive nature clearly runs in the family with Mack, a pupil at Campbell College, winning a silver medal with GB’s ice hockey team at last year’s Winter Youth Olympics in Switzerland.

“Getting into pageants has helped both my self-esteem and other areas of my life,” said Eden.

“In my early years I suffered a lot from low self-esteem, but I was also a rhythmic gymnast on the Irish national squad,” she said.

“An injury to my back ended up with the discovery that I had actually been born with spina bifida.

“I’ve never spoken about it, and managed to continue competing in mainstream gymnastics right up until I went to university.”

In terms of a career in the field of criminology, Eden has a pretty clear idea of what she’d ultimately like to do.

“I want to go into the specialised crime unit within the police, focusing on women who’ve suffered from abuse and sexual offences,” she said.

The former Methodist College pupil said that despite being bullied “throughout school and growing up” she managed to leave a lot of the negativity behind and meet new people.

In 2016, she entered and won her first pageant — Miss Team Galaxy Ireland — when she was “16 turning 17” and ended up going to Florida for the Galaxy Internationals later that year.

“That got me into it; I got the pageant bug and absolutely loved the confidence you get when you’re up there on the stage,” she said.

“I’ve always been into my charity work and having that title helped me do fundraising. I’m currently raising money for Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wish (for Duchenne muscular dystrophy).”

Eden made it into the top five of the Miss Northern Ireland contest in 2017 and, after moving to England, she won the final of Miss Pageant Girl UK in 2019.

She cites Zoe Salmon, the Bangor-born former Miss Northern Ireland and ex-TV presenter, and boutique owner Leanne McDowell from Cookstown, who won the title six years ago, as inspirations.

“I’ve always been a big supporter of Zoe — who made it into the Miss Great Britain finals last year — and Leanne,” she said.

“I’m quite close with both of them; they’re amazing girls.”

And now the title of Miss Great Britain — the UK’s longest-running and most prestigious pageant — is her immediate and much sought after goal.

Around 30 other contestants stand in her way but whatever happens, things are finally coming up roses in Eden’s garden.