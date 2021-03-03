‘I used to dread Mother’s Day before having babies… it’s such a difficult place to be’ – Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison says she’s looking forward to Mother’s Day now she has three babies

After years of heart-ache trying to start a family, Rosanna Davison has spoken about how much she’s looking forward to Mother’s Day now that she has three babies.

The former Miss World (36) revealed that March 14 will be extra special for her this year as she spent so long just being a ‘dog mum’ and avoiding all social media on Mother’s Day.

“I would say to people in the situation that I was in, struggling with fertility or infertility that it’s such a difficult place to be. It's a lonely place to be especially if you don’t have the confidence to talk about it with friends or family members,” she said.

“But I’d just say, don’t give up hope. I’m a great example of someone who tried and tried and tried and eventually it worked out for us. I can only use our story and our experiences to show that there can be light at the end of the tunnel and you can get your family wish to come true.

“But that’s all you can say, really, to encourage people to remain hopeful and that their time will come around at some stage.

“Another thing to do is just to avoid social media on Mother’s Day. It's something I used to do to distract myself, just go out for a walk or meet up with my own mum and make the most of my day with her. If you’re particularly sensitive of mentions of Mother’s Day, it can help just to have a digital free day. It makes a big difference.”

Speaking as part of a campaign with One4all, she said other family occasions like Christmas and Easter were so difficult for her and husband Wes Quirke as they went through their fertility struggles.

They had baby Sophia by gestational surrogacy in November 2019 and then gave birth naturally to identical twins Hugo and Oscar in November 2020.

But the daughter of Chris de Burgh said that she went to a “very dark place” in the wake of all her miscarriages.

“Every time I’d get pregnant, there would be that glimmer of hope where I’d think, ‘OK my due date is such and such and if this one works, we’ll have the baby by the end of the year. I think it’s human to keep up that level of hope,” she said.

“But at the same time, every time the miscarriage would start, it would always be around the same time and I’d always get the drop in hormones and feeling less tired and you’d just have to mentally drag yourself out of the hole again.

“I’d allow myself a day or two to grieve what didn’t happen or what wasn’t to be. And then I’d say, let’s try again next month. Everyone says, ‘Stop trying, it will happen’ and in our case, that’s what happened with the twins.

“But when you’re going through it, it just doesn’t work like that. You’re always aware as a woman of your cycle, aware of your window of opportunity to get pregnant and it’s very hard to switch that off after going through it for years.”

Asked for what advice she would give other couples struggling to conceive, she said to “keep up that hope.”

“I’ve spoken before about a couple we met on a family holiday, years ago now, that they tried for 15 years to have a child with no success. Until suddenly, out of the blue, their son arrived. So

I kept thinking of that story. I was drawn towards story of hope and success because I’d apply them to us and think, ‘Well if it can happen to that couple, it can happen for us,” she said.

This year sees Rosanna teaming up with One4all to encourage the public to celebrate the joy of motherhood this Mother’s Day.

A new survey by the gift card company found that 86pc of people have a newfound appreciation for their mum and over a third (36pc) speak to them every day during the pandemic.

