'I think I'm going to see end of my cancer, that's my dream' - Olivia Newton-John in Ireland to raise research funds

The four-time Grammy award winner was in Kildare this week as part of her exhibition tour as she looks to auction items to raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.

Legendary actress and singer Olivia Newton-John unveiling an exhibition representing her extraordinary career at the Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

The collection includes many items from her impressive career.

Newton-John (70) was diagnosed cancer last year for the third time and has spoken on a number of occasions about her use of medicinal cannabis to manage the pain.

Speaking at the exhibition launch at the Newbridge silverware museum today, she said that plant medicine has been "a huge part" of her journey and she would encourage those diagnosed to explore every treatment possible.

"I've had three bouts with cancer. I'm living with it well and I think I'm going to see an end of it and that's my dream - that it will be gone and I'll be able to tell everybody then exactly what I've done," Newton-John said.

Legendary actress and singer Olivia Newton-John unveiling an exhibition representing her extraordinary career at the Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons and speaking to Amy Huberman. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

"I've mixed traditional medicine and herbal medicine and homeopathic medicine. The choices of your treatment - that's a very personal thing. I can't tell anyone else what they should do but there's a lot of information out there.

"Last year I broke my sacrum and I was in a lot of pain. I was on morphine for the pain and I have weaned myself off morphine with cannabis and I just want people to know that that is possible and it's not going to kill you."

The collection includes the iconic leather jacket and pants from her role as Sandy in the 1978 hit movie Grease as well as wardrobe pieces from the Physical music video and other memorabilia items.

Legendary actress and singer Olivia Newton-John unveiling an exhibition representing her extraordinary career at the Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Newbridge is the first stop on the exhibition tour that will end with an auction of the items in the US in November where the skin-tight leather outfit is expected to sell for $100,000 to $200,000.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the auction will go to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre based in the star's home country of Australia.

Ms Newton-John founded her research centre in Melbourne in 1992 and hopes the auction will fund research of alternative cancer treatments.

The exhibition will be on display in Ireland until August 18 with its most popular item set to be the iconic leather outfit from the final scene of Grease.

Ms Newton-John said she originally planned to sell only that outfit but the collection has since grown to include an array of items from her 50 year career.

"It's really amazing to sit here and look at this and imagine that I actually wore this. It has brought me such an incredible life, this movie, and the journey of the movie and the things that I've done," she said.

"Instead of having things in boxes now other people can enjoy them, other people can see what I've done and I'll have wonderful photographs."

Newbridge Silverware CEO William Doyle said that the company is delighted to welcome the "one-of-a-kind" exhibition at its Museum of Style Icons which also hosts famous clothing worn by style icons such as Princess Diana and Kim Kardashian.

"This is a unique opportunity for fans to view an amazing collection of costumes, gowns and memorabilia from her career including her iconic leather leggings and jacket from the final scene of Grease. We look forward to welcoming fans of the star through the doors over the coming weeks," he added.

Julien's Auctions will put the memorabilia under the hammer in Beverley Hills on November 1.

The Newbridge Silverware Museum of Style Icons is open seven days a week and admission is free of charge. The Olivia Newton-John exhibition will be on display until August 18.

Online Editors