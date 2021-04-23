B*Witched star Edele Lynch has opened up about self-harming and drinking shots of vodka to “take the edge off” her marriage breakdown.

The Dubliner broke down on the Starting Over with B*Witched podcast as she spoke about her divorce to Michael Barrett in 2014 after their marriage of seven years ended in turmoil.

During this difficult period, she admitted that she would pull her hair out, punch herself in the head repeatedly, and drink shots of vodka to cope with the pain.

Speaking to her former bandmates, Edele shared: “I was finding it really hard to deal with. I remember waking up every morning just wanting to just even take a few shots of vodka so nobody would smell it on my breath. It would take the edge off and no one would know and then I could survive the day a bit easier.

“I did it once and it took that edge off but luckily that scared me that that worked so I said I can never do that again and I pushed the bottles away.”

The C’est La Vie singer confessed that she was “completely drowning” and had constant panic attacks while trying to look after her three children.

“I was having panic attacks, severe panic attacks. I didn’t know what they were at first. Just having moments of not being able to breathe,” Edele said, holding back tears.

“All I felt like doing was just screaming and shouting and there’s so much anger and turmoil inside you – like where does that go?

“On reflection it was self-harm. I started pulling my hair, pulling my hair out, punching myself in the head so nobody would notice the bruises or punching myself where people wouldn’t see and at the time that was all just a way of trying to cope for me and I didn’t see it for what it was at the time, but I was just drowning. Completely drowning.”

The 41-year-old spoke candidly about the moment she realised her marriage was over.

“We were on hold to ITV with the big reunion. We were supposed to have this big meeting about the reunion and it all came together,” she explained.

“I had asked for a sign and I got one and I realised that it came in the shape of trust being broken and I remember in that moment holding the phone and it just slipped out of my hand, almost like in slow motion it just shattered to pieces all over my floor.

Edele became emotional as she continued: “It is just that disbelief of something so huge.”

“It was really hard to compute as it unfolded. It really impacted on me massively. I remember crying so hard and saying, ‘Please just take it back, please just take it back.’ I didn’t want it to be real because it was just too hard to be real.

“I found that really hard to keep secret and I just didn’t want that to reflect upon him because we both had our part to play in our marriage breaking down. We didn’t have a strong marriage in the first place but we were well on our way to not making it work beforehand.

“I was really struggling and was really on the edge of difficulty,” she added.

