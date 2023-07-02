‘I never thought I’d be one of those w**kers, but kids are the most important thing’ – Love Island’s Iain Stirling on priorities and life with Laura Whitmore
The ‘Love Island’ narrator – and one half of the show’s most successful match – Iain Stirling talks about “not really” being a reality TV viewer, the “usefulness” of his wife Laura Whitmore, and what the fundamental differences are between Ireland and Scotland
“Jon and Hannah from Series 1 were my all-time favourite couple from Love Island,” Iain Stirling – who narrates the hugely popular reality TV dating show (Lena Dunham and Lizzo are fans) – says in his thick Scottish brogue.