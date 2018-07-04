Style Celebrity

'I love you so much' - David and Victoria Beckham share sweet photograph as they celebrate 19 years of marriage

David and Victoria Beckham enjoying a meal on their anniversary Photo: Instagram
Victoria Beckham has shared a photograph of her with husband David as they celebrate 19 years of marriage.

The former Spice Girl posted the sweet snap on Instagram.

She wrote: "19 years!!! X I love u so much x."

David shared the same picture, and wrote: "19 Years WOW ... This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple ... Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy ... Love You x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

