'I love you so much' - David and Victoria Beckham share sweet photograph as they celebrate 19 years of marriage

Independent.ie

Victoria Beckham has shared a photograph of her with husband David as they celebrate 19 years of marriage.

https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/i-love-you-so-much-david-and-victoria-beckham-share-sweet-photograph-as-they-celebrate-19-years-of-marriage-37082372.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37082475.ece/d618d/AUTOCROP/h342/beckhams.JPG