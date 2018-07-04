'I love you so much' - David and Victoria Beckham share sweet photograph as they celebrate 19 years of marriage
Victoria Beckham has shared a photograph of her with husband David as they celebrate 19 years of marriage.
The former Spice Girl posted the sweet snap on Instagram.
She wrote: "19 years!!! X I love u so much x."
David shared the same picture, and wrote: "19 Years WOW ... This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple ... Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy ... Love You x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."
Online Editors