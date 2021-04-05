Adele King, aka Twink, said her 70th birthday wish is that she hopes the world has “learned its lesson” and is given “a kick up the arse” when the pandemic is over.

The pantomime star celebrated the big milestone over the Easter weekend and said she was “in bits” after her daughters put together a video filled with birthday messages.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Twink was asked what her wish for the next year is.

"I would wish that the world has learned its lesson, we were polluting the skies and the ocean and never talking to each other, talking to mobile phones,” she said.

"My hope is that the lucky inhabitants of this beautiful planet are given a kick up the arse, I really do and I hope it’s smartened us to look after each other and look after this beautiful planet we live on better.

"I certainly think when we are free it’s not the big things, it’s the little things I miss. I miss a hug and I miss being able to run up to someone and say hello.”

The panto legend said she couldn’t believe the number of stars that wished her a happy birthday, after her daughters put together a heartfelt video.

"They sat me down and said ‘now mum, this was supposed to start out as a few colleagues and friends sending you some birthday greetings but it turned into an MGM movie, so you might as well sit back for the night,’” she said.

"It was major celebrities singing Happy Birthday and brilliant famous musicians playing it for me to comedians who had written parodies.

"I got completely dressed up from head to toe. I was crying, I was laughing, some of them were so beautiful I was in bits.”

