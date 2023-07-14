‘I give less of a f**k now I’m 40’ – Aidan Turner talks life post-Poldark, becoming a dad, and the 'small world' of Irish actors in London
Hitting a milestone age doesn’t seem to have phased actor Aidan Turner. In fact, he sees getting older as an advantage in his career. Here, he talks about why he’s more careful about what roles he accepts since becoming a dad, the sensitive subject of his new show and the camaraderie between Irish actors in London
It’s 9am on a hazy day in London. I, for one, am mainlining coffee, but already Aidan Turner is perturbingly on form. It’s because, he explains, he’s halfway through a filming stint for Rivals, a Jilly Cooper adaptation. “You get used to the early mornings quickly. But I find as soon as you go back, you quickly go back to lazing around,” he says, with an air of normality that makes you forget he was Ross Poldark.