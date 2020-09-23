'I found this the hardest' - Paul Mescal admits he has struggled being separated from family during lockdown and rise to fame

Emmy-nominated actor Paul Mescal (24) has opened up about how hard he finds it being separated from his Kildare family during the pandemic as he is thrust into the global spotlight.

Speaking to Doireann Garrihy for the new episode of her Podcast ‘The Laughs of Your life’, he said that living in London for the past six months and being away from his tight-knit family has been the hardest thing.

He said that it feels like “such a first-class problem” but not being with his family - his dad Paul Senior, mum Dearbhla, sister Nell and brother Donncha - is something that he has struggled with.

“I found this the hardest because I have had a very privileged life in terms of, I feel very supported by my family, professionally things have gone well for me to date. It’s probably to do with the recent months and I'm aware it’s such a small thing in the grand scheme of things,” he said.

“But it’s relative to the fact that my family are such a big support of me that not being actively share...for them not to be present when a big phone call happens or when the nominations come through or things like that or you’re on a phone call to them and the connection cuts because the WiFi’s s*it.

“It's tiny things like that but it’s not being able to share in the immediate excitement of it all with the people that have supported you and will continue to support you but it’s also a positive thing because given the circumstances, it reaffirms what’s important to me and the values I want to protect.”

He shares a flat in London with Irish actress India Mullen and their friend Oisin and during lockdown, he spent a lot of time on his own which was “really weird.”

“It was the first time I've spent that length of time with myself but was actually really useful going from Zoom calls to Zoom call and promoting the show. But having that time to yourself after to decompress and going, ‘Life is f*cking crazy’ at the moment and having time to acknowledge that was really useful. And then everybody came back and I was able to see people - so that’s a positive,” he continued.

“I have complicated feelings towards it because it’s been positive in a sense in that it has slowed everything down but on the other side of things, it has probably slowed things too much, personally speaking. I'm ready for it to be done as everyone else is but trying to be as patient as I can with it.”

The ‘Normal People’ star also said he’s fortunate in that his friends and family treat him exactly the same despite his sudden fame.

“I totally understand that but I don’t feel that. That can sometimes be a negative thing (with fame), I love being Irish and I love Irish people. But I think sometimes there can be a little bit – and I haven’t felt this – we like to see them do well but when they get past a certain point, they automatically become egotistical and above themselves.

“My friends from school and home, I treat them and they treat me the same way as we did before any of it. We don’t get to communicate as often as we did before but that’s just the nature of the game at the moment until I get to grips what my life is for the next while.

“That's a statement I'm allergic to: ‘Oh won’t you remember us now, when...’ To be fair, I haven’t heard that from people I genuinely consider friends. But I have a really positive experience in that sense from people reaching out who we could have been messaging the week before about something else and then the show comes out and it’s a continuation rather than a drop-in. I'm lucky in that sense, it’s not always the case.”

When asked by Doireann about his guilty pleasure, he said it was a cold Coke from the fridge, particularly when he was hungover. And when asked for the first time he recalled being laughed at, he cited his communion day for his mum Dearbhla’s interesting choice of outfit.

“It was a disgusting cream number with a green tee-shirt underneath. The colour palate was atrocious and then I had these kind of wrangler boots on. I remember the lads wearing like cool Ben Sherman shirts, dressed like communion boys and then I came in.

“I remember one of the lads saying, ’Why is the colour of your trousers the same as one of the girls?’ and I remember first being so confused by the statement...but then I felt laughed at and of course it’s at that age if one of the cool guys says something like that, that’s funny. I remember having a blazing mum with my mum in the car on the way back.”

To listen to the full interview, which raised €20,000 for Ireland’s Comic Relief, click here

