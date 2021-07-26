Matt Damon considered moving to Ireland after spending lockdown last year holed up in a mansion in Dalkey.

The Hollywood actor and his family spent several months in the southside Dublin village last year with his wife and children, after the pandemic shut down filming on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

The trailer has just been released for the medieval thriller, and Matt told Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that he’d love to live in Ireland long-term.

‘When we did the lockdown, we started the lockdown in Ireland because we were shooting a movie. It was so f***ing great,” Damon, 50, said.

“We loved it there so much and I was kind of in the back of my head, ‘I could move here. I could live here.’ It’s beautiful.”

Matt was famously spotted heading for a swim at Vico Rock carrying a SuperValu bag, and recalling his time in Dalkey, Matt said: “It’s this beautiful seaside town.”

He also won the hearts of locals by stopping for selfies as he was regularly spotted going for a run over Killiney Hill.

“I got very lucky. We were shooting this movie that’s going to come out later in the year called The Last Duel and half of it we shot in France and half in Ireland,” he told Glow creator Maron.

“We just [finished] the French part of our schedule, we finished that and then the crew travelled to Ireland. Landed in Ireland and shut down.”

Matt recalled: “We had a few people in our little group and we were like, ‘well we’ve got all these houses for three months’ so we just moved into these houses and just kind of took it over and had just the best time.”