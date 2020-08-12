'I can officially say I am cancer-free' - singer Brian Kennedy

Singer Brian Kennedy has said he is now cancer-free following a long battle with the the illness.

Brian (53) has been waiting to get the all-clear since his scan, which was supposed to be in June, was pushed to late July due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The good news is I am cancer-free. The last time I had a scan was December and then of course I went to America and sang in Carnegie Hall. Of course, Covid then kicked in around March, I was supposed to have a follow up scan as we do every six months, and that was supposed to be in June," he told RTÉ's Ray D'Arcy show.

He said the new date, July 23, was "so bizarre" as it was the one year anniversary since the death of Danika McGuigan, the daughter of former world champion boxer Barry McGuigan, who died following a battle with with breast cancer.

"That got kicked back to July 23, which is so bizarre. That date is exactly a year that we lost our gorgeous Danika McGuigan, Barry and Sandra's gorgeous daughter," he said.

"So there I sat where are you get a scan at James's hospital just so aware of - oh my god this is just so odd because poor Danika had passed a year ago and I felt very down and sad about that, and yet here we were in the real world, getting my own scans."

Brian said he began to feel anxious while waiting another month before he could go for the check-up.

"I honestly am an optimist, I'm a robust person but I'm also only human. And so when I missed the scan in June, I'm thinking, 'okay, well let's just say there was something there and maybe it's going to grow for another month before I get another chance to get a scan'," he said.

"My heart goes out to anyone who’s waiting for a scan, for a follow-up procedure, anything like that, or indeed, waiting on the news of a scan."

Brian, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, finished a six-month-long course of chemotherapy last year and has undergone an operation to remove his colon, rectum and other organs in the pelvic area.

"What's really to be celebrated here is that I followed the procedure, I had the surgery, I struggled through all of that recovery and it was all worth it in the end because here I sit on a beautiful summer's day, and I can say, you know, officially I'm cancer-free," he said.

